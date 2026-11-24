Cortese Oil Direct, Wholesale Heating Oil Delivery - Fairfield & Westchester

Cortese Oil Direct Delivery Truck

The family behind 85+ years of heating oil service returns to its roots: reliable fuel at wholesale prices, with no contracts and no service fees.

- Frank Cortese, Vice President of New England Total EnergyGREENWICH, CT, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- New England Total Energy, the Greenwich-based family of home service companies, today announced the launch of Cortese Oil Direct, a new on-demand heating oil delivery brand serving more than 45 towns across Westchester County, NY, and Fairfield County, CT.Cortese Oil Direct offers wholesale heating oil pricing with no contracts, no service fees and no automatic renewals. Homeowners enter their ZIP code online, see their exact per-gallon price before ordering, and can get next-day delivery in most areas when they order by 2 p.m. The company estimates most customers save $200 to $600 per year compared with typical full-service contract pricing, depending on usage and location.The brand honors Dimitrious Cortese, who founded Cortese Fuel Oil Company in 1939 on a handshake-and-a-delivery approach. Over the following decades, the business grew into New England Total Energy and its sister companies, New England Total Power and New England Total Landscaping.“My grandfather's whole business model was a handshake and a full tank. Somewhere along the way, this industry buried that under contracts and fine print. Cortese Oil Direct is us going back to the way he did it. You see your price, you order your oil, we deliver it. That's the whole pitch,” said Frank Cortese, Vice President of New England Total Energy.“Some homeowners want the full-service relationship, with automatic deliveries and maintenance plans, and we're proud to offer that through New England Total Energy. But a lot of people just want fuel at a fair price without signing anything, and until now they didn't have a good option from a local company they could trust. Now they do,” said Yolanda Cortese, Owner of New England Total Energy.Cortese Oil Direct operates alongside New England Total Energy's full-service offering, giving homeowners two clear choices:-On-demand wholesale delivery with no commitments (150-gallon minimum; same-day delivery available for an additional fee).-Automatic full-service delivery with service contracts, tank monitoring and priority emergency support.Cortese Oil Direct is licensed, insured and BBB accredited. Homeowners can check pricing for their area in about 30 seconds, with no account or credit card required, at corteseoildirect.About Cortese Oil DirectCortese Oil Direct is a family-owned heating oil delivery service and part of the New England Total family of companies, serving Westchester County, NY, and Fairfield County, CT. Built on the values Dimitrious Cortese established in 1939, the company offers no-contract, wholesale-priced heating oil with transparent pricing and fast delivery. Learn more at corteseoildirect.About New England Total EnergyBased in Greenwich, CT, New England Total Energy provides heating oil, propane and diesel delivery, along with HVAC installation and service, duct cleaning, generator installation and landscaping through its family of companies. Learn more at newenglandoilcompany.

Richard Lamendola

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New England Total Energy Launches Cortese Oil Direct, No-Contract Wholesale Heating Oil for Westchester and Fairfield News Provided By brandbliss November 24, 2026, 17:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Energy Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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