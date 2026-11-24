MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Capital Connect returns for its third year, offering 20 NM small businesses free, bilingual financial consulting, accounting, and capital readiness support.

- Michael Aparicio, Founder & CEO, RevbySANTA FE, NM, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Revby LLC is continuing its partnership with Economic Development New Mexico (EDNM) to deliver Capital Connect, a bilingual technical assistance program that helps small businesses strengthen their financial foundations, evaluate financing opportunities, and prepare to access capital.Now in its third year, Capital Connect will provide 20 New Mexico small businesses with individualized financial consulting and coaching at no cost. The three-month program combines group workshops, peer learning, and hands-on consulting to help entrepreneurs strengthen their financial management practices, assess their financing needs, and develop a pathway to capital that aligns with their business circumstances and growth objectives.Building on Lessons from Previous YearsAs Capital Connect's consulting partner, Revby has worked with Economic Development New Mexico to develop and deliver a model that combines structured financial education with individualized, implementation-focused technical assistance.During the previous program year, Capital Connect received more than 80 applications for 20 available places, demonstrating substantial demand for financial technical assistance across New Mexico. More than half of the participating business owners were Spanish-speaking, underscoring the importance of incorporating bilingual consulting throughout the program.Revby worked directly with participating businesses to improve their bookkeeping and accounting systems, develop financial projections, evaluate growth opportunities, and prepare for conversations with lenders. For some businesses, this meant developing the financial documentation necessary to pursue financing. For others, it meant identifying improvements to their financial and operational foundations before taking on debt.“Access to capital and readiness for capital are two different things,” said Michael Aparicio, Founder & CEO of Revby.“Our experience in New Mexico has reinforced that business owners need more than information about available funding. They need someone who can sit down with them, work through their financial challenges, and help them prepare for conversations with lenders. That's what we're committed to delivering through Capital Connect.”To learn more about Capital Connect's evolution, the results achieved through previous program delivery, and key lessons in helping New Mexico entrepreneurs become capital ready, read Revby's New Mexico Impact Story.Expanding Opportunity for New Mexico EntrepreneursCapital Connect supports New Mexico's broader economic development goals by helping entrepreneurs who have historically faced barriers to accessing capital and professional advisory services build the financial skills and systems needed to operate sustainable businesses and pursue growth.The program is particularly designed to support very small businesses with fewer than ten employees, minority-owned businesses, and entrepreneurs in rural communities. Consulting and workshops are available in both English and Spanish, helping reduce language barriers to accessing professional financial advisory services.Participants receive practical assistance tailored to their individual business needs, including bookkeeping and accounting systems, financial statement analysis, cash flow management, financial projections, financing strategy, and loan application preparation.Capital Connect is managed through EDNM's Infrastructure Program as part of the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) Technical Assistance Program, funded by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.Applications Open Through November 27Applications for the upcoming Capital Connect cohort are open through November 27, 2026. Eligible for-profit small businesses across New Mexico are encouraged to apply.For more information or to apply, visit href="" rel="external nofollow" newmexico/capital-connec. For application assistance, contact....About RevbyRevby is a small business consulting and economic development advisory firm that partners with government agencies, economic development organizations, and community-based institutions to design and deliver technical assistance programs. Through individualized consulting, financial analysis, business strategy, and operational guidance, Revby helps entrepreneurs build more sustainable businesses and make informed decisions about growth and investment.

Rolando Reyes Mir

Revby

+1 857-702-9215

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Revby and Economic Development New Mexico Renew Partnership to Strengthen Small Business Access to Capital News Provided By Revby November 24, 2026, 17:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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