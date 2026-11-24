In a move aimed at strengthening its support for the Ugandan economy, African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) ( ) has extended a €30-million revolving short-term line of credit facility to dfcu Bank. This marks Afreximbank's first-ever extension of such a facility to a Ugandan bank.

At a signing ceremony held on 24 November 2026 at Afreximbank's Regional Headquarters in Kampala, Uganda, Mr Humphrey Nwugo, Afreximbank's Regional Director for Eastern Africa, and Mr Charles Mudiwa, Chief Executive Officer of dfcu Bank, signed the financing agreement.

Under the terms of the agreement, dfcu Bank will utilise the funding to support lending to eligible sub-borrowers operating across Uganda's export value chain. These include businesses in agribusiness, manufacturing, trade and business, infrastructure and energy, financial services, hospitality and logistics, among others, requiring financing for working capital and capital expenditure.

The facility is also expected to provide the much-needed offshore funding, necessary to meet the significant funding requirements key to unlocking the tenfold growth of the Ugandan economy.

Highlighting the significance of the transaction, Mr Humphrey Nwugo, Afreximbank's Regional Director for Eastern Africa, said:

“This facility has the potential to contribute significantly to improving access to trade finance, trade-related financing and project financing in Uganda, particularly for eligible exports, value-added exports and transactions in the agribusiness, manufacturing, trade, infrastructure and energy, financial services, hospitality and logistics sectors. It also supports the implementation of Afreximbank's mandate to promote the export of value-added commodities and manufactured products from its member states. Furthermore, it is consistent with Afreximbank's strategy of financing exports that increase the foreign exchange-earning capacity of our member countries and enhance their productivity.”

Emphasising the importance of the transaction, Mr Charles Mudiwa, CEO of dfcu Bank, said:

“At dfcu, we believe that access to capital is a catalyst for transformation. This €30-million facility from Afreximbank enhances our capacity to finance businesses that are expanding Uganda's productive economy, strengthening export value chains and creating sustainable growth opportunities. Beyond funding, this partnership demonstrates a shared commitment to unlocking Africa's trade potential and empowering enterprises to compete more effectively in regional and international markets. Together, we are enabling businesses to scale, create jobs and contribute meaningfully to Uganda's economic prosperity.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Afreximbank.

Media Contact:

Vincent Musumba

Communications and Events Manager (Media Relations)

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About Afreximbank:

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is a Pan-African multilateral financial institution mandated to finance and promote intra- and extra-African trade. For over 30 years, the Bank has been deploying innovative structures to deliver financing solutions that support the transformation of the structure of Africa's trade, accelerating industrialisation and intra-regional trade, thereby boosting economic expansion in Africa. A strong supporter of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), Afreximbank has launched a Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) that was adopted by the African Union (AU) as the payment and settlement platform to underpin the implementation of the AfCFTA. Working with the AfCFTA Secretariat and the AU, the Bank has set up a US$10 billion Adjustment Fund to support countries effectively participating in the AfCFTA. At the end of December 2025, Afreximbank's total assets and contingencies stood at over US$48.5 billion, and its shareholder funds amounted to US$8.4 billion. Afreximbank has investment grade ratings assigned by China Chengxin International Credit Rating Co., Ltd (CCXI) (AAA), GCR (A), Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) (A-), Moody's (Baa2) and S&P Global Ratings (BBB+). The Bank is headquartered in Cairo, Egypt.

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About dfcu:

dfcu was established in 1964 as a development finance institution. Over the years dfcu has been associated with many success stories in Uganda's economy in various sectors including agribusiness, communication, education, health, manufacturing, tourism, real estate, mining, construction, transport, trade and commerce, among others.

Key Milestones

1964: dfcu Limited established by the Government of Uganda and the CDC

1999: Bought Uganda Leasing Company, renamed it dfcu Leasing.

2000: Bought Global Trust Bank, renamed it dfcu Bank, and started commercial banking.

2004: dfcu Limited was listed on the Uganda Securities Exchange.

2008: Merged its two businesses (Development Finance and dfcu Bank) to create a“one-stop shop“under dfcu Bank.

2007: Launched dfcu Women In Business

2013: Realignment of shareholders bringing on board a strategic partner – Rabobank, with significant experience in

agribusiness

2014: Consolidated business operations into our Head Office - dfcu Towers.

2014: dfcu Bank acquired some assets and took over some liabilities of Global Trust Bank (In Liquidation)

2015: Launched the Women In Business Advisory Centre

2016: Aligned shareholding with Rabobank, Norfund and FMO combining to form Arise which is committed to strengthening and developing effective, inclusive financial systems in Africa with a long-term perspective.

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