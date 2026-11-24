MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, Nov 24 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) strength has increased tenfold since 2018, attributing the growth to the party's continuous engagement with people and its commitment to working for them throughout the year.

The Chief Minister said that the BJP leaders works 365 days a year, round the clock, for the welfare of the people, which has resulted in an overwhelming and spontaneous public response in its favour.

Chief Minister Saha made these remarks while addressing a large public gathering organised in support of BJP-nominated candidates in Pratapgarh Mandal ahead of the upcoming municipal elections.

BJP ruled Tripura going to the crucial polls in 16 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), including the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) on November 27.

The Chief Minister, former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, State Party President Abhishek Debroy, all the Ministers, MLAs and leaders are leading the campaign in the ULB polls across the state.

Addressing an election rally here, Chief Minister Saha said that the huge gathering here reminded the possible results of the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) elections.

"During election campaigns as well as outside election periods, I have travelled across the state," he noted.

Chief Minister Saha said: "Wherever I go, I witness an overwhelming response in favour of the BJP, much stronger than what we saw in 2021. This reflects the way BJP Corporators have worked over the past five years. People are satisfied with our performance and are responding positively."

Describing the upcoming election as significant for the BJP, the Chief Minister alleged that the CPI-M and Congress used to approach people only during election periods, unlike the BJP, which remains engaged with the public throughout the year.

"The BJP's strength has increased tenfold since 2018, and this has been possible because we work 365 days a year, 24x7, for the people. That is why we are receiving such spontaneous and overwhelming public support," he said.

Taking a swipe at the Opposition, CM Saha questioned its allegations regarding the state of democracy, asking where democracy was during the Congress government.

He also referred to the Emergency, saying that people had not forgotten those dark days.

He claimed that democracy had been restored after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power and alleged that those who followed Marxist and Stalinist ideologies had historically relied on violence and intimidation to remain in power.

Accusing the CPI-M of creating an atmosphere of terror after losing public support, the Chief Minister alleged that violence and intimidation had been used to influence elections, particularly in the state's hilly areas.

Chief Minister Saha also said that the CPI-M and Congress had ruled Tripura for nearly 35 years and alleged that political violence had claimed the lives of several Congress supporters during that period.

"People once had faith in the Congress, but now the CPI-M and Congress have joined hands. I have asked Congress MLAs how they could join hands with the CPI-M. The CPI-M has become synonymous with terror. Even one of its own Ministers was murdered," he alleged.

The Chief Minister said that the BJP-led state government was committed to maintaining peace and improving the law and order situation in the state.

"We want peace in Tripura. The law and order situation has improved significantly. Today, investors from other states and even foreign countries are showing interest in investing in Tripura. During the CPI-M regime, industries were destroyed and divisions were created between workers and industrial owners," he added.