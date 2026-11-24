MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, Nov 24 (IANS) Tripura Director General of Police (DGP) G.S. Rao said on Tuesday that the state police have launched an investigation into a rally in Agartala in which youths wearing masks and saffron scarves participated.

The DGP said that the police were examining the circumstances and purpose of the rally and that appropriate action would be taken if any illegal activity was detected.

"We are not yet sure about the intention behind the rally by the youths wearing masks and saffron scarves on their heads. The police are looking into the matter to ascertain whether they wore masks for health-related reasons or for any other purpose," DGP Rao told the media.

He added that the police were examining all aspects of the incident and would take necessary action in accordance with the law if any violation was found.

A political controversy has erupted in Tripura ahead of the November 27 Urban Local Body (ULB) elections after a rally featuring masked youths wearing saffron scarves triggered complaints from opposition parties and prompted intervention by the State Election Commission (SEC).

Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed displeasure over the incident, saying that he was unaware of the rally and asked the concerned authorities as well as the party leadership to look into the matter.

Responding to media queries, the Chief Minister said he had no prior knowledge of the rally involving youths wearing masks and caps.

He added that he had instructed the concerned authorities and party leadership to inquire into the matter.

"We do not like such types of rallies. We do not want to conduct such types of rallies wearing masks and caps," CM Saha, who also holds the Home portfolio, said.

The controversy began last week when a large number of youths, led by Power and Law (Parliamentary Affairs) Minister Ratan Lal Nath and other BJP leaders, wearing masks and saffron scarves, were seen participating in an election campaign rally in Agartala.

Photographs and videos of the procession surfaced, triggering discussion and criticism in political circles.

Meanwhile, the CPI-M and the Congress separately approached the State Election Commission, raising objections to the rally.

Leader of the Opposition and CPI-M State Secretary Jitendra Chaudhury submitted a written complaint to the Commission, alleging that such processions could create an atmosphere of fear and intimidation among voters.

He also urged the Commission to strengthen security arrangements and ensure that Central forces remain directly under its control to guarantee free and peaceful polling.

Similarly, Tripura Pradesh Congress President Asish Kumar Saha criticised the incident.

Alleging attempts to influence voters through the involvement of outsiders, he demanded appropriate action from the police administration.

Following complaints submitted by the opposition parties, the State Election Commission took up the matter.

Power and Law (Parliamentary Affairs) Minister Ratan Lal Nath, along with other BJP leaders, led the rally in Agartala.

Responding to a media query, Nath, who is next in the Ministerial hierarchy after the Chief Minister, said that the youths participating in the rally wore masks and saffron scarves for health-related reasons.

Speaking to the media, Commission Secretary Anurag Sen said that the complaint had already been forwarded to Tripura Police for investigation.

He added that the police had been directed to verify the allegations and take necessary action in accordance with the law.