MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) 2026 Fall Conference Dec. 2-3 will draw public water agency leaders from across California to Anaheim for two days of presentations, panel discussions and addresses focused on issues surrounding the state's most vital resource.

Panel discussions will explore a wide range of topics affecting California water managers, with examples including water affordability, cybersecurity, disaster recovery, golden mussel impacts and implementing the Healthy Rivers and Landscapes Program included in the recently adopted Bay-Delta Plan Update.

The conference will also feature information about ACWA's Vision for Our Water Future initiative, a framework with broad statewide support for how to collaboratively address the state's pressing water challenges. ACWA is currently working to expand the framework to a set of detailed recommendations that will be presented to incoming Gov. Xavier Becerra in early 2027.

A conference agenda with a complete list of speakers, panel discussion topics and more information is available online, along with guidelines for news media coverage of ACWA events.

For media credentials, contact ACWA Communications Director Heather Engel at ... or (916) 669-2387.

WHAT: ACWA 2026 Fall Conference

WHEN: Wednesday, Dec. 2 and Thursday, Dec. 3

WHERE: Anaheim Marriott, 700 West Convention Way, Anaheim

ACWA is a statewide association of public agencies whose approximately 470 members are responsible for about 90% of the water delivered in California. For more information, visit .

Contact: Heather Engel, Director of Communications,...