MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 310-914-5007 or by email to ....

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC )

Class Period: February 20, 2026 – August 4, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 7, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) Defendants had materially overstated aftermarket demand for their Opteon products; (ii) demand for such products was decreasing as a result of Defendants' overselling Opteon products in the preceding fiscal year; (iii) as a result of these undisclosed issues, Defendants' financial guidance for the 2026 fiscal year was unreliable; and (iv) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a Chemours shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Compass, Inc. (NYSE: COMP )

Class Period: January 9, 2026 – October 7, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 8, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) Compass and Anywhere failed to“use their respective reasonable best efforts to obtain [] authorizations and consents” from“certain regulatory authorities” and“to take, or cause to be taken, all appropriate actions and... all things necessary, proper or advisable under applicable law (including any antitrust laws) to consummate and make effective the merger at the earliest practicable date”; and (ii) Compass was not in“compliance with applicable laws,” with“the absence of governmental investigations and the possession of and compliance with licenses and permits necessary for the conduct of business.”; (iii) instead, Defendants hired a well-connected lobbyist and lawyer to obtain access to high-level Department of Justice officials to circumvent the antitrust merger review process; and (iv) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a Compass shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE: MRP )

Class Period: February 7, 2025 – October 2, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 8, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) despite representations to the contrary, Millrose's objectives were not limited to engaging in land purchases, horizontal development, and homesite option purchase arrangements for Lennar and potentially other homebuilders and developers; (ii) despite representations to the contrary, Millrose would in fact enter into lease agreements and would have tenants in its properties; (iii) Millrose would purchase $200 million worth of properties from Lennar; (iv) Millrose would lease the properties purchased from Lennar out at a loss; and (v) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a Millrose shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

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To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to ..., or visit our website at . If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles

Frank R. Cruz, 310-914-5007

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