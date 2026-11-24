MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As Black Friday approaches, the Chinese makeup brand brings its playful approach to color and practical beauty innovations to North American shoppers, with a selection of festive picks for gifting and everyday wear.

Shanghai,China, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founded in China in 2017, Judydoll is an increasingly international beauty brand, with products now available in more than 50 countries and regions. Guided by its philosophy,“Makeup Simplified, Fun Amplified,” Judydoll brings together playful colors, practical product designs and accessible beauty for everyday makeup.

The brand started with single eyeshadows and blushes, allowing shoppers to choose individual shades they love or experiment with new colors without committing to a full palette. It later expanded into lip and complexion products, offering more ways for consumers to build their everyday makeup routines.

“We are always trying to convey the fun, the creativity, behind the makeup,” Julie Liu, then Head of Global Marketing at Judydoll, told Dao Insights in October 2025. A touch of shimmer can refresh a familiar eye look, while a different lip shade can bring a new feel to an everyday routine. For Judydoll, making everyday makeup more fun is about giving consumers more room to experiment with color and express their individuality, without making their daily routines more complicated.

“Our value is really to bring true innovation to consumers,” Allan Liu, Group Chairman and CEO of JOY GROUP, the parent company of Judydoll, told The Straits Times in July 2025. He described how the team starts with problems people encounter when applying makeup and looks for ways to address them through product design.

For example, the 3D Curling Iron Mascara features a fine metal applicator designed to reach short, fine lashes and define them individually. The Lip Gloss & Liner Duo features a D-shaped applicator designed for both soft lip blending and precise lip-line definition, allowing users to create an ombré effect or sculpt their lip shape with a single tool.

Growing Its Global Presence

With more than 120 boutiques across China, Judydoll has built a strong retail presence in its home market and is now bringing its beauty experience to consumers around the world.

In 2025, the brand opened its first international stores in Singapore, marking a new chapter in its global retail expansion. Today, shoppers can also discover Judydoll at selected retail partners across the United States and Canada, including Ulta, Kiokii, Korheim, TesoLife and Wow Beauty.

For customers beyond these markets, Judydoll's official online store ships to more than 40 countries worldwide, making its playful and practical approach to makeup accessible to an even wider audience.

Connecting with North American Beauty Consumers

In 2026, Judydoll brought its playful beauty experience to two events in the United States, creating opportunities for beauty enthusiasts to discover the brand and try its products in person.

Beauty Brunch in West Hollywood

Following its first U.S. offline event in Miami, Judydoll brought its #JudydollGoesGlobal campaign to the West Coast with its second U.S. event in Los Angeles. Hosted by Chantel Jeffries at Cecconi's West Hollywood on April 1, the intimate beauty brunch welcomed more than 75 beauty creators for an afternoon of beauty, creativity and content creation.

The event featured photo-ready installation walls, a dedicated product display showcasing Judydoll's signature products, and a custom photobooth where guests could capture and take home instant photo strips. Together, these interactive moments gave attendees the chance to explore the brand's products and share their Judydoll experience with their audiences.









Cosmoprof North America in Las Vegas

From July 13 to 15, Judydoll attended Cosmoprof North America in Las Vegas. The booth attracted numerous beauty industry professionals and enthusiasts. Almost all products were available for trial on-site and received high praise. As seen in the photos, many attendees showed great interest in Judydoll's products.









Holiday Beauty Picks for Gifting and Everyday Wear

For the holiday season, Judydoll brings together festive packaging and everyday makeup favorites.

The PDRN Stay Shine Lipstick Holiday Gift Set is a festive gifting option, featuring a gingerbread-themed box, two glossy shades - Spiced Ginger and Glazed Berry - and a decorative phone charm.

For shoppers looking to refresh their everyday makeup collection, three featured picks offer different ways to play with color:

Cushion Matte Lock Lip Cream brings a matte lip option to the lineup, with shades for different everyday looks and occasions.

2 IN 1 Highlighter Contour Palette combines highlighting and contouring in one compact, making it a practical addition to a face makeup routine.

Ultra-Fine Liquid Eyeliner features a fine applicator for precise eye definition, from subtle everyday looks to more defined eyeliner styles.











Discover Holiday Beauty Deals at Judydoll

Celebrate the holiday season with Judydoll! Shoppers can enjoy up to 40% off sitewide at Judydoll during the Holiday Beauty Deals. Discover playful beauty favorites and holiday-ready picks, perfect for gifting or treating yourself.

SHOP NOW

Visit Judydoll.com for more details and follow @judydoll_official on Instagram for holiday makeup inspiration and the latest product updates.

CONTACT: Christine Bian,...