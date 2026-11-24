MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investors in Gildan Activewear Inc., D-Wave Quantum, Inc., and Bank Of America Corporation have upcoming deadlines to seek lead plaintiff appointment in pending securities class actions

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of upcoming lead plaintiff deadlines in securities class action lawsuits filed on behalf of shareholders of Gildan Activewear Inc., D-Wave Quantum, Inc., and Bank Of America Corporation. Investors who wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff must file a motion by the deadlines listed below.

If you lost money on these investments, contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz about these class actions to learn about your legal rights, by calling 310-914-5007 or emailing....

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE: GIL )



Class period: February 19, 2025 through June 15, 2026

Lead plaintiff motion deadline: December 14, 2026 Case: Cortez v. Gildan Activewear Inc. et al., filed in the U.S. District Court Northern District of New York



According to the Gildan Activewear Inc. complaint, throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Gildan did not have adequate internal controls; and (ii) Gildan used channel stuffing to create an appearance of revenue.

If you are a Gildan Activewear Inc. shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

D-Wave Quantum, Inc. (NASDAQ: QBTS )



Class period: February 26, 2026 through August 25, 2026

Lead plaintiff motion deadline: December 15, 2026 Case: Fessler v. D-Wave Quantum, Inc. et al., filed in the U.S. District Court California Northern District



According to the D-Wave Quantum, Inc. complaint, throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Defendants materially overstated D-Wave's business and financial prospects; and (ii) the foregoing was reasonably likely to negatively impact the Company's business and reputation.

If you are a D-Wave Quantum, Inc. shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC )



Class period: January 20, 2022 through October 13, 2026

Lead plaintiff motion deadline: December 15, 2026 Case: New England Teamsters Pension Fund v. Bank of America Corporation et al., filed in the U.S. District Court Southern District of New York



According to the Bank Of America Corporation complaint, throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) systemic weaknesses in BANA's BSA/AML program caused it to fail to properly monitor trillions of dollars in transactions and to miss, delay, or file inaccurate or incomplete suspicious activity reports involving billions of dollars in suspicious activity; (ii) internal reports had documented BANA's BSA/AML deficiencies for years, yet BANA had not adequately remedied them after the 2024 Consent Order; (iii) BANA also had deficiencies in its sanctions compliance program and processed transactions later identified as apparent violations of multiple sanctions programs; and (iv) fixing these deficiencies required significant additional compliance resources and exposed BANA to substantial penalties and costs.

If you are a Bank Of America Corporation shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

What should investors in these cases do now?

Investors need not take any action at this time to be class members in these cases. Investors may retain counsel of their choice or take no action and remain absent class members. No class has been certified yet in any of these cases.

For more information about these class actions or your rights, contact Frank R. Cruz of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz at 310-914-5007, by email at..., or visit the firm's case page.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

About The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz investigates and prosecutes securities fraud and corporate malfeasance class actions. With nearly 20 years of litigation experience, the firm focuses on complex securities class actions and gives each client personal, one-on-one attention throughout the legal process.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact

Frank R. Cruz

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

Los Angeles, CA

Email:...

Telephone: 310-914-5007

Follow The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW

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