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In Best-Teas!, out November 24, Boba Loba and friends hop aboard the Tea Town Bus for a rhyming adventure in search of the perfect picnic spot.

ROCKLIN, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Blue Balloon Books is excited to announce the publication of Best-Teas!, a new board book by Sarah Gilani and Zina Pasha Ali, publishing November 24, 2026.

In Best-Teas!, a delightful assortment of tea-inspired friends sets off in search of the perfect picnic spot. Boba Loba is joined by a flavorful cast that includes the graceful Lady English, the mellow Longjing, the aromatic Chai family, and the elegant Princess Kashmir as they travel through forests and mountains together.

Behind the playful names, colorful rhymes, and whimsical illustrations is a celebration of something people around the world have shared for generations: tea.

From one country and culture to another, tea may be prepared, served, and enjoyed differently. Best-Teas! introduces that idea to young children in an approachable way, using its diverse cast of characters to celebrate inclusion, acceptance, friendship, and community.

For authors Sarah Gilani and Zina Pasha Ali, the story also reflects a friendship that began long before they became authors. Best friends since childhood, the pair spent hours dreaming up silly stories together. Now mothers themselves, they have transformed that childhood pastime into a book designed to make reading fun for a new generation.

By exploring something as familiar and inviting as a cup of tea, children can begin discovering how traditions may differ across cultures while recognizing the experiences that bring people together.

Ultimately, Best-Teas! serves up a simple message for its youngest readers: Our differences are worth celebrating, and life is even sweeter when it is shared with friends.

About the Authors:

Sarah Gilani is a licensed pharmacist who loves reading to her daughter. She is a huge lover of tea, especially herbal blends, and she loves incorporating it into every aspect of life. Whether she is cooking, doing art, caring for her plants, or enjoying the outdoors, a cup of tea is always in hand.

Zina Pasha Ali is a California-credentialed elementary school teacher, an educational content creator, and a mother to two boys. She has loved any and all kinds of tea since childhood, but her ultimate favorite is karak chai, which she drinks every morning. Ask her what she loves most, and she'll say cozying up with family and friends over a shared pot of tea and something sweet.

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About Blue Balloon Books:

Blue Balloon Books is a premium hybrid publisher of children's books, combining expert editing, illustration, and design with the speed, control, and creative partnership of independent publishing. Blue Balloon Books helps authors bring high-quality children's books to life while maintaining ownership of their work and enjoying a collaborative publishing experience.

Sarah De Vos

Ballast Books

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New Board Book Celebrates Diversity and Friendship, One Cup of Tea at a Time News Provided By Ballast Books November 24, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Education



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