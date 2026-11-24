VanGold - Vienna bullion store

Buy gold in Vienna at live market prices: VanGold opens a store in the 3rd district with a German, English and Russian online shop and in-store collection.

- Vad, Creative Director, VanGoldVIENNA, AUSTRIA, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- VanGold GmbH, a Vienna-based precious metals dealer, opened its store at Rasumofskygasse 10 in Vienna's Landstraße district on November 23, 2026, together with the VanGold online shop at vangold. Customers can buy gold in Vienna at prices linked to the live metals market: they choose gold bars, investment coins such as the Vienna Philharmonic, or silver and platinum online, pay by bank transfer, and collect their order at the store. The shop, checkout and customer service work in German, English and Russian.A price on every product, fixed at checkoutBuying physical precious metals usually starts with one question: what does it cost today? At many dealers the answer comes over the phone or across the counter. VanGold shows the price on every product page, recalculated continuously during trading hours from the live market. The price shown when an order is completed is the price the customer pays. Outside trading hours, prices hold at the last market close, and orders are accepted at that price.A separate page tracks the live gold price in euros, per gram and per troy ounce, alongside silver and platinum, with charts reaching back five years."I wanted the price to be the first thing a buyer sees, not something they have to ask for," said Vad S., Creative Director at VanGold. "On vangold it sits on every product, and once the order is placed, that number doesn't move. Then the coin is waiting at our counter in Landstraße."How buying works:. Choose a bar or coin online and see its current price, including VAT where it applies.. Complete the order. The price shown at that moment is binding.. Pay by SEPA bank transfer by 17:00 on the next business day, or pay in cash when collecting at the store.. Collect the order at Rasumofskygasse 10, Monday to Friday from 9:00 to 17:00. Orders are usually ready within one business day once payment has cleared, and customers receive an email when their order is ready.. Bring an official photo ID. Identity checks follow Austrian anti-money-laundering rules.Collected in person:At launch, every order is handed over in person at the Vienna store. Customers see and check their bars and coins at the counter before they leave, and the identity check happens face to face.What is on the shelf:. Bars: gold from 1 gram to 1 kilogram, and silver bars. Coins: investment gold coins including the Vienna Philharmonic from Münze Österreich, and silver coins. Platinum: platinum bullion coins. Makers: Münze Österreich, Argor-Heraeus, PAMP Suisse, the Royal Canadian Mint, the Perth Mint and the United States MintMore than 50 products are listed at launch. Every product page names the maker, weight and fineness, and shows the metal's price history next to the product.Three languages, one checkout:The whole shop, from product search to checkout, customer account and order emails, is available in German, English and Russian, and search finds products whichever of the three languages a customer types in."Vienna talks to us in German, English and Russian, sometimes in the same afternoon," said Vad S. "Every customer should read the same price, the same terms and the same checkout in their own language."Market context:2025 was a record year for gold. According to the World Gold Council, the gold price set 53 all-time highs during the year, and global investment demand for bars and coins rose 16% to 1,374 tonnes, a twelve-year high. Demand eased in 2026 as prices came back from their January peak. In Austria, a University of St. Gallen survey of 3,193 people, published in November 2026, found that 34% have already invested in precious metals and that a quarter prefer to buy from a specialist dealer with a physical branch.Key facts:. Company: VanGold GmbH. Store: Rasumofskygasse 10, 1030 Vienna, Austria. Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 9:00 to 17:00. Opened: November 23, 2026. Range: more than 50 gold, silver and platinum bars and coins. Pricing: linked to the live metals market, binding at checkout. Payment: SEPA bank transfer, or cash at the store. Fulfilment: collection at the Vienna store. Languages: German, English, Russian. Website:Frequently asked questions:Where is VanGold located?At Rasumofskygasse 10, 1030 Vienna, in the Landstraße district. Orders placed on vangold are collected there.Does VanGold deliver?Not at launch. All orders are collected in person at the Vienna store. Delivery coming soon.Is investment gold exempt from VAT in Austria?Investment gold is exempt from Austrian VAT under § 6 (1) 8 j UStG. Silver and platinum products include 20% VAT in the displayed price.Does VanGold give investment advice?No. VanGold sells physical precious metals and does not provide investment advice.About VanGold:VanGold GmbH is a Vienna-based precious metals dealer with a store at Rasumofskygasse 10, 1030 Vienna, Austria, and an online shop at in German, English and Russian. VanGold sells gold, silver and platinum bars and coins from established mints and refiners at prices linked to the live metals market, for collection at its Vienna store. The company is registered at the Commercial Court of Vienna (FN 674352 w).

Arseniy S.

VanGold

+43 664 1999900

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VanGold Opens Gold and Precious Metals Store in Vienna With Live Online Pricing News Provided By Celerart November 24, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail



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