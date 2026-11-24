MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Las Vegas agency highlights practical verification steps and Nevada reporting resources for families supporting older adults and adults with disabilities.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nevada Guardian Services is sharing financial-exploitation awareness guidance for Nevada families as holiday shopping, charitable giving and requests for seasonal assistance approach. The Las Vegas-based guardianship and fiduciary-services agency is highlighting warning signs that merit a pause, independent verification and, when appropriate, a report to the responsible public agency.The reminder focuses on recognizing questionable requests without assuming that every unfamiliar transaction is evidence of wrongdoing. A person's age or disability alone does not mean the person cannot make financial decisions. Support should respect the individual's choices and privacy while addressing specific concerns about deception, pressure or unauthorized use of money.The Nevada Attorney General's Bureau of Consumer Protection identifies scams involving people impersonating relatives, utility representatives and charitable organizations. Its guidance recommends confirming a claimed family emergency through a known telephone number and researching an organization before donating.Nevada Guardian Services' reminder encourages families to be cautious when a caller or message demands an immediate payment, discourages discussion with a trusted person or requests sensitive account information. Verification should rely on independently obtained contact information rather than a telephone number or link supplied in the questionable message.A request framed as helping a relative get home for the holidays should be checked with that relative or another reliable family contact. A charitable solicitation should be reviewed by confirming the organization's identity and contacting it directly before sharing payment information. Familiar names and an emotional appeal should not replace verification.For adults who receive help managing finances, unusual withdrawals, missing money or property, and unauthorized signatures can warrant further attention. Nevada's Adult Protective Services information, published through Nevada 211, lists these among potential indicators of exploitation. An indicator calls for review; it does not establish that exploitation has occurred.Nevada Guardian Services' financial responsibilities depend on the authority granted in each matter. Its services information describes protecting assets and handling financial responsibilities as Guardian of the Estate, as well as maintaining records and paying approved expenses through trust administration. These responsibilities are carried out within the applicable appointment or governing documents; they do not make the agency a law-enforcement or public investigative body.Suspected exploitation involving an older or vulnerable adult can be reported to Nevada Adult Protective Services at 702-486-6930 in Las Vegas and Clark County, or 888-729-0571 in other areas of the state. Immediate danger should be reported to 911. Suspected scams can also be reported to the Nevada Attorney General's Bureau of Consumer Protection at 888-434-9989.The holiday reminder encourages Nevada families to keep communication open and direct concerns to appropriate resources rather than allowing urgency or embarrassment to prevent verification or reporting.This release provides general information, not individualized legal or financial advice. Individuals should consult qualified professionals about their circumstances.About Nevada Guardian ServicesNevada Guardian Services provides guardianship, advocacy, power of attorney support, probate administration, trust administration, and fiduciary services in Nevada. The agency has served Nevada since 2007 and operates under Nevada License No. PPR11003.

Susan Hoy, President/CEO

Nevada Guardian Services

+1 702-629-2017

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Nevada Guardian Services Shares Financial Exploitation Warning Signs Ahead of Holiday Shopping and Giving News Provided By MSW Interactive Designs November 24, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law



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