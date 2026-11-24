Calorie Supplements Market

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The Business Research Company's Calorie Supplements Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The calorie supplements market has been rapidly expanding, driven by increasing awareness of nutrition and the growing demand for products that help meet energy needs. This sector is evolving as more people seek convenient and effective ways to supplement their diets, especially in populations with higher energy requirements. Let's explore the market's current size, key growth drivers, leading regions, and future trends shaping its trajectory.

Calorie Supplements Market Size and Projected Expansion

The calorie supplements market has demonstrated significant growth in recent years. It is expected to increase from $1.31 billion in 2025 to $1.44 billion in 2026, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. This rise in market size during the past years is mainly due to the increasing prevalence of malnutrition and undernutrition, greater adoption of nutritional supplementation in clinical settings, a growing elderly population with elevated energy demands, expansion in the sports and fitness nutrition sectors, and broader availability of fortified nutritional products.

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Looking ahead, the market is forecast to continue its strong upward trend, reaching $2.08 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.5%. Growth during this period will be supported by a heightened focus on personalized nutrition solutions, rising consumer preference for convenient supplement formats, better awareness of preventive healthcare nutrition, expansion of e-commerce channels for supplement distribution, and ongoing innovations in clean-label calorie supplements. Key trends include increasing demand for high-calorie medical nutrition, widespread adoption of ready-to-drink energy supplements, emphasis on balanced macronutrient compositions, growth in online supplement sales, and improved product customization tailored to specific health requirements.

What Calorie Supplements Are and Their Purpose

Calorie supplements are specialized nutritional products designed to provide extra energy in the form of calories. They are created to help individuals meet their daily energy requirements, particularly those with greater energy needs or insufficient dietary intake. These supplements typically contain a balanced combination of carbohydrates, proteins, and fats, supporting overall health, vitality, and energy levels.

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Primary Growth Factors Behind the Calorie Supplements Market

The increasing demand for dietary supplements is a significant factor accelerating the calorie supplements market. Dietary supplements are orally consumed products that contain nutrients or other substances meant to enhance the diet. Rising health consciousness is driving more people to seek nutritional supplementation to fulfill their dietary needs and maintain well-being. Calorie supplements represent an important segment within this broader market by delivering concentrated sources of energy and essential nutrients, helping individuals more effectively meet their daily caloric and nutritional goals.

For example, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported in September 2025 that 33.6% of Australians used dietary supplements in 2023, with vitamin and mineral supplements being the most prevalent at 29.7%. This data highlights a strong consumer focus on nutritional supplementation, which indirectly supports the expansion of the calorie supplements segment. Hence, the growing interest in dietary supplements overall is a key driver propelling the calorie supplements market forward.

Dominant Regional Markets for Calorie Supplements

In 2025, North America held the position as the largest regional market for calorie supplements. The market analysis also encompasses other significant regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a complete global perspective on market trends and growth opportunities.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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The Calorie Supplements Market is projected to grow to $2.08 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.5% News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 24, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional



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