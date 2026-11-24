Celiac Disease Market Report 2026

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Celiac Disease Market Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The celiac disease market is gaining significant attention as awareness and treatment options improve worldwide. With advancements in diagnostics and personalized care, this sector is positioned for substantial expansion in the coming years. Let's explore the current market size, key drivers of growth, leading regions, and the factors influencing the future trajectory of this important healthcare market.

Expected Market Size and Growth Trajectory of the Celiac Disease Market

The market for celiac disease has experienced rapid growth recently, rising from $0.78 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $0.87 billion in 2026. This represents a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The progress during the historical period has been driven by increased awareness of autoimmune diseases, enhanced diagnostic methods, the widespread adoption of dietary management strategies, improved hospital gastroenterology care, and active patient advocacy efforts.

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Looking ahead, the market is projected to continue this upward momentum, reaching $1.27 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.0%. The forecasted expansion is supported by ongoing innovations such as the development of novel drugs, advancements in gluten-free food products, growing emphasis on personalized nutrition, implementation of early screening programs, and breakthroughs in microbiome research. Key trends include a rising preference for gluten-free diets, broader availability of packaged gluten-free foods, expansion of drug-based therapies, heightened disease awareness and diagnosis rates, and a strengthened focus on microbiome-centered treatments.

Understanding Celiac Disease and Its Treatment Approach

Celiac disease is an autoimmune condition in which consuming gluten causes immune-related damage to the small intestine. This damage impairs nutrient absorption, leading to a variety of symptoms and complications. Diagnosis typically involves blood testing followed by a biopsy of the small intestine. Currently, the only effective treatment is a lifelong adherence to a gluten-free diet, which helps the intestine heal and prevents further health issues.

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Personalized Medicine as a Key Growth Driver in the Celiac Disease Market

One of the major forces propelling the growth of the celiac disease market is the rise of personalized medicine. This healthcare approach tailors medical treatments based on an individual's genetic makeup, environmental factors, and lifestyle, providing more precise and effective care. Growing access to genetic testing has made personalized medicine more feasible, enabling accurate diagnoses and targeted therapies specific to each patient's needs.

Personalized medicine enhances celiac disease management by identifying unique genetic markers and immune responses, allowing for customized treatment plans. For example, in February 2024, the Personalized Medicine Coalition, a nonprofit organization in the US, reported that the FDA approved 16 personalized therapies for rare diseases in 2023, up from 6 approvals in 2022. This growth highlights the increasing role personalized treatments will play in advancing celiac disease care and expanding the market.

Regional Market Leadership and Growth Prospects for Celiac Disease

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global celiac disease market, benefiting from advanced healthcare infrastructure and high disease awareness. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by rising awareness, improving healthcare access, and growing adoption of gluten-free diets. The market analysis encompasses key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive understanding of global market dynamics.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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The Celiac Disease Market Is Projected to Experience a Steady 10% CAGR Driven by Growing Industry Applications News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 24, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional



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