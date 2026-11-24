Zack Seltzer, a top real estate agent in Panama City Beach, FL, releases a 12-month analysis of Panama City Beach real estate.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- From November 2025 through October 2026, Panama City Beach home sales rose 15.3% to 1,148, while Florida sales rose 2.0%.That's according to a new 12-month market analysis from Zack Seltzer, who has built a reputation as the best real estate agent in Panama City Beach, FL.The Panama City Beach median price fell 0.5% to $376,000 over the past 12 months, while prices rose in Florida to a median of $391,000. Despite the lower overall median, buyers paid a median $323 per square foot locally. That is 42% more than Florida's $227 per square foot statewide."The surge in closed sales shows buyers are acting decisively," said Seltzer. "Even with a slight dip in the median price, the premium on square footage reflects sustained interest in waterfront inventory."Condos and Single-Family Homes Drive the MarketCondos and co-ops accounted for 63% of the city's sales during the year. The median price for this segment fell 5.5% to $340,000. Meanwhile, single-family homes made up 26% of local transactions. Buyers paid a median $465,000 for single-family homes, up 3.0% from a year earlier.A Slower Pace for Panama City Beach BuyersHomes sold in a median 110 days in Panama City Beach, slower than Florida's 73 days statewide. Sellers received 95.2% of their list price on average. Only 1.8% of properties sold above list price."Proper pricing is essential when homes take longer to sell," said Seltzer, who is ranked #1 in Panama City Beach, FL in the 2026 RealTrends rankings. "When interviewing the best real estate agent in Panama City Beach, ask how they plan to market your specific property."Single-Family Homes Buck the Price TrendWhile the overall city median price fell 0.5%, single-family homes saw a different trajectory. The median price for single-family homes rose 3.0% to $465,000 over the past 12 months."Single-family homes are holding their value as the market prioritizes space and privacy," said Seltzer. "This creates a clear opportunity for sellers in this segment to achieve strong returns."About Zack SeltzerZack Seltzer is a real estate agent with Seltzer Real Estate. With over 10 years of experience, Seltzer has closed 300+ transactions and achieved $137+ million in career sales volume.Seltzer is a RealTrends Verified Top Agent by both Volume and Sides and a FastExpert 2026 Five Star Agent Award recipient. Seltzer specializes in waterfront and luxury properties in the local market.Buying or selling in Panama City Beach, FL? Reach Zack Seltzer at Seltzer Real Estate at 850-235-0578.Methodology: Redfin market data for Panama City Beach, FL and Florida. Twelve-month figures combine four consecutive three-month periods for Panama City Beach, FL and twelve consecutive monthly periods for Florida (November 2025 through October 2026) and compare them with the same periods a year earlier. Median prices and other rates are sales-weighted averages of the period medians.

Zack Seltzer

Zack Seltzer

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New November 2026 Data: Panama City Beach Home Sales Rise 15.3%, Outpacing Florida Statewide News Provided By Zack Seltzer November 24, 2026, 17:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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