MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Emma Lefkowitz, a top real estate agent in Scripps Ranch, San Diego, CA, releases a 12-month analysis of Scripps Ranch real estate.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- From November 2025 through October 2026, the Scripps Ranch median price fell 5.5%, while prices rose in San Diego, CA. That's according to a new 12-month market analysis from Emma Lefkowitz, who has built a reputation as the best real estate agent in Scripps Ranch, San Diego, CA.The Scripps Ranch median of $1.27 million is 32% higher than San Diego, CA's $961,000. During the previous 12 months, the neighborhood median was $1.34 million. Buyers paid a median $631 per square foot over the year, 7% less than San Diego, CA's $681."The neighborhood price dip creates an opening for buyers looking to enter this specific area," said Lefkowitz. "While citywide trends point upward, local sellers must price carefully to attract the right offers."Single-Family Homes Anchor the Scripps Ranch MarketSingle-family homes accounted for 61% of sales in the neighborhood over the past 12 months. Buyers paid a median $1.62 million for these properties, compared to $1.6 million a year earlier.Fewer Sales, a More Selective MarketSales fell 3.8% to 176 across the Scripps Ranch neighborhood; San Diego, CA sales fell 0.2%. Homes sold in a median 29 days, faster than San Diego, CA's 30 days. Sellers received 98.8% of list price, with 26.8% of properties selling above asking."Sellers need a clear strategy in a shifting market," said Lefkowitz. "If you want the best real estate agent in Scripps Ranch, find someone who understands how to position a home properly."Single-Family Homes Buck the TrendWhile the broader neighborhood median declined, the median price for single-family homes rose 1.1% over the year."Demand for standalone homes remains consistent even as the broader market cools," said Lefkowitz. "Buyers are still prioritizing space and privacy, keeping this segment active."Buying or selling in Scripps Ranch, CA? Reach Emma Lefkowitz at Emma Lefkowitz - The Barron Team at (858) 880-5989.About Emma LefkowitzEmma Lefkowitz is a real estate professional with Emma Lefkowitz - The Barron Team, serving Scripps Ranch, San Diego, CA, and the surrounding areas. As a Certified Luxury Home Specialist, Lefkowitz brings 22 years of experience to the market.Over a career spanning 1,700+ transactions and $1.5B in sales volume, Lefkowitz provides targeted market guidance to buyers and sellers. Lefkowitz was named REALTORof the Year by the San Diego Association of REALTORSin 2022 and received the Five Star Real Estate Agent Award.Methodology: Redfin market data for Scripps Ranch and San Diego, CA. Twelve-month figures combine four consecutive three-month periods (November 2025 through October 2026) and compare them with the same periods a year earlier. Median prices and other rates are sales-weighted averages of the period medians.

Emma Lefkowitz

The Barron Team

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New November 2026 Data: Scripps Ranch Home Prices Fall 5.5% Over the Past Year, While San Diego Prices Rise News Provided By The Barron Team November 24, 2026, 17:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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