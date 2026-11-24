ReelRecs

From getting home for dinner to surviving the relatives, the shortlist pairs familiar films with audience scores and where to stream them.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dinner is finished, everyone has settled onto the sofa, and someone asks what to watch. ReelRecs is helping families answer with five familiar films for Thanksgiving weekend, each paired with an audience score, U.S. streaming options and a reason to put it on.Ahead of Thanksgiving, U.S. viewing-demand scores rose 32% for Planes, Trains & Automobiles and 35% for Meet the Parents between November 16 and 23.The free movie and TV recommendation app's selections span Thanksgiving travel, awkward family visits and the start of Christmas viewing. Readers can use the list to find a starting point, then use ReelRecs' Watch+ to see which films best fit the people watching together.Planes, Trains & Automobiles (1987)Steve Martin needs to get home for Thanksgiving. John Candy becomes the traveling companion he never asked for. Missed connections and mounting frustration give way to the warmth that makes this the natural place to start the weekend. ReelRecs audience score - 7.6/10. Stream with a Paramount+ or Peacock subscription.Addams Family Values (1993)Wednesday Addams has her own ideas about the summer camp's Thanksgiving pageant. That scene gives this dark comedy its holiday connection, while the eccentric family supplies a choice for viewers who like their celebrations a little less conventional. ReelRecs audience score - 6.9/10. Stream with a Paramount+ subscription.Meet the Parents (2000)For anyone spending the holiday with a partner's family, Ben Stiller's disastrous visit to meet Robert De Niro offers some comforting perspective. Every attempt to make a good impression gives the room another reason to laugh. ReelRecs audience score - 7.4/10. Watch free with ads on Tubi or with a Peacock subscription.Knives Out (2019)A family gathering, an inheritance and a house full of suspects give Daniel Craig's detective plenty to untangle. Choose this one when the adults want a mystery they can spend the evening guessing at together. ReelRecs audience score - 7.7/10. Watch free with ads on The Roku Channel.Home Alone (1990)For households ready to start Christmas movie season, Kevin McCallister's unexpected holiday independence brings familiar slapstick and a family reunion. It is the shortlist's pick for watching with children over the long weekend. ReelRecs audience score - 7.7/10. Stream with a Disney+ subscription.The audience scores describe how audiences rate each film overall, on a scale of 10. Scores and U.S. streaming listings were checked November 24, 2026. Availability can change.Find the film that fits your gatheringIn ReelRecs' Watch+, a Group Score estimates how well a film fits the participating members' tastes. Each person can also mark Would Watch, helping the group see who is interested before choosing. Viewing options show where to watch once the group has found its film.ReelRecs' family movie-night guide explains how to use Watch+ to choose together. The app is available free on iPhone and Android through reelrecs.About ReelRecsReelRecs helps people quickly find movies and TV shows that fit their taste across streaming services. The free iPhone and Android app combines personal recommendations, viewing options, saved titles and Watch+ for choosing together.

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ReelRecs

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ReelRecs Picks Five Movies for Thanksgiving Weekend News Provided By REELRECS, INC. November 24, 2026, 17:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Technology



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