McGreevy and Comisar, a top real estate team in Bonita Springs, FL, releases a 12-month analysis of Bonita Springs real estate.

BONITA SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- From November 2025 through October 2026, Bonita Springs home sales rose 14.8% to 1,737 total transactions. That's according to a new 12-month market analysis from McGreevy and Comisar of Domain Realty.Buyers and sellers looking for the best real estate agent in Bonita Springs, FL can read more about McGreevy and Comisar's work there.Over the past 12 months, the Bonita Springs median price fell 2.7%. During the same 12-month period, prices rose in Florida statewide, up 1.2%. Even with the local price decrease, the Bonita Springs median of $558,000 is 43% higher than Florida's $391,000. Additionally, buyers in the area paid a median $308 per square foot, which is 36% more than Florida's $227."Buyers are taking advantage of recent price adjustments to enter the market, driving a noticeable increase in closed sales," said McGreevy. "Sellers who adapt to these shifting conditions are successfully completing transactions."Single-Family Homes and Condos Drive the Bonita Springs MarketSingle-family homes represented the largest portion of the Bonita Springs, FL housing market, accounting for 55% of Bonita Springs sales over the year. The median price for single-family homes closed at $698,000.Condos and co-ops made up a substantial share as well, representing 42% of total local sales. These properties finished the 12-month period with a median price of $402,000.Market Pace and Pricing in Bonita SpringsOverall Bonita Springs sales rose 14.8% during the past year. Properties moved at a steady rate, as homes sold in a median 72 days on the market. This pace was faster than Florida's 73 days statewide. Sellers in Bonita Springs received 94.9% of list price on average. At the top of the market, 3.1% of homes sold above list price."Accurate pricing is essential when homes take over two months to sell," said McGreevy, part of the ranked #1 Real Estate Team in Bonita Springs, FL in the 2026 RealTrends rankings. "When interviewing the best real estate agent in Bonita Springs, ask how market times shape a listing strategy."Buying or selling in Bonita Springs, FL? Reach McGreevy and Comisar at Domain Realty at (239) 898-6072.About McGreevy and ComisarMcGreevy and Comisar is a real estate team with Domain Realty. The team has 45+ years of combined experience, closing 4000+ career transactions for $2.5 billion in career volume.McGreevy and Comisar is recognized as the #5 Real Estate Team in Florida in the 2026 RealTrends Rankings and has earned the Gulfshore Life Five Star Award.Methodology: Redfin market data for Bonita Springs, FL and Florida. Twelve-month figures combine four consecutive three-month periods for Bonita Springs, FL and twelve consecutive monthly periods for Florida (November 2025 through October 2026) and compare them with the same periods a year earlier. Median prices and other rates are sales-weighted averages of the period medians.

McGreevy and Comisar

McGreevy and Comisar

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New November 2026 Data: Bonita Springs Home Sales Rise 14.8%, Outpacing Florida Statewide News Provided By McGreevy and Comisar November 24, 2026, 17:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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