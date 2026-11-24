Award recipients celebrate their achievements at the inaugural Diaspora Creatives Awards in Atlanta, Georgia, on November 21, 2026.

Following its successful inaugural edition, DCA announces Caribbean expansion, celebrating global diaspora excellence and cultural unity in 2027.

- Onor Alofoje, Founder, Diaspora Creatives AwardsATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The inaugural Diaspora Creatives Awards (DCA), held on November 21, 2026, at Atlanta Virtual Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, marked the beginning of an ambitious new chapter in the global recognition of diaspora creativity, talent and cultural excellence.Under the theme“Stars Beyond Borders,” the ceremony brought together recording artists, entertainment executives, cultural ambassadors, entrepreneurs, media personalities and creative professionals for an evening of recognition, celebration and cultural connection.The inaugural edition honored outstanding contributions across music, entertainment, business, digital media, dance and the wider creative economy, celebrating individuals whose influence transcends geographical and cultural boundaries.Following the ceremony, DCA has received enthusiastic feedback from award recipients, attendees and members of the creative community, with some affectionately describing the platform as“our own Grammys.” The event has also generated growing interest in future partnerships and collaborations.FROM A VISION TO A GLOBAL MOVEMENTFounded by creative entrepreneur Onor Alofoje, popularly known as Princess Ella, the Diaspora Creatives Awards was established to recognize, celebrate and connect exceptional diaspora talent while creating opportunities for cultural exchange and international collaboration.“Our roots may be elsewhere, but our brilliance belongs everywhere. We are Stars Beyond Borders,” said Onor Alofoje, Founder and Executive Producer of the Diaspora Creatives Awards.This philosophy remains at the heart of DCA's mission: ensuring that geographical boundaries never limit the recognition, visibility or opportunities available to diaspora creatives.AFRICA MEETS THE CARIBBEAN IN 2027Building on the momentum of its inaugural edition, the Diaspora Creatives Awards is announcing plans to expand its cultural representation in 2027, welcoming Caribbean creatives into its growing global community.The expansion will celebrate the profound historical, cultural and musical connections between Africa and the Caribbean, creating a shared stage for established and emerging talent.The 2027 edition aims to introduce expanded award categories, cross-cultural performances, international collaborations and broader representation across the global diaspora.Afrobeats, Dancehall, Reggae, Soca, Amapiano, R&B and other culturally significant musical expressions will form part of this evolving vision.WORLD-CLASS ENTERTAINMENT, ACCESSIBLE TO THE COMMUNITYAs DCA prepares for its next chapter, accessibility remains central to its mission.The organization intends to deliver a world-class entertainment experience while maintaining accessible ticket pricing, ensuring that members of the diaspora can come together, celebrate their heritage and experience exceptional talent without unnecessary financial barriers.DCA's vision is to combine the prestige of an international awards ceremony with the energy, warmth and cultural unity of a global diaspora homecoming.A GLOBAL INVITATION TO PARTNERSDCA is welcoming expressions of interest from corporate sponsors, international brands, cultural institutions, tourism boards, media organizations, entertainment executives and strategic partners interested in supporting its 2027 expansion.With its inaugural edition establishing a foundation for growth, the Diaspora Creatives Awards is committed to developing a sustainable international cultural institution that champions creativity, unity and excellence across generations.2026 marked the birth of a legacy.2027 will mark the expansion of a movement.ABOUT DIASPORA CREATIVES AWARDSThe Diaspora Creatives Awards (DCA) is an international cultural recognition platform dedicated to celebrating outstanding creative talent, entrepreneurship, cultural influence and artistic excellence across the global diaspora.Through recognition, cultural exchange, strategic partnerships and community engagement, DCA seeks to amplify diaspora voices, create meaningful opportunities and strengthen connections across continents.One Diaspora. One Global Stage. Stars Beyond Borders.For media inquiries, sponsorships and strategic partnerships, visit or contact....Follow Diasporacreatives on Instagram for event highlights, award recipient announcements and updates on the 2027 edition.

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Diaspora Creatives Awards Celebrates Historic Atlanta Debut, Announces Caribbean Expansion for 2027 News Provided By Blown Entertainment Group November 24, 2026, 17:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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