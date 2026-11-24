MENAFN - EIN Presswire) With offices from Farmington to Las Cruces, the BCBA-led provider helps children with autism build skills where they live, learn and play.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For many New Mexico families, getting support for a child with autism has meant long drives, long waits, or both. Absolute Autism Therapy is working to change that by bringing applied behavior analysis (ABA) to children in their own homes and communities, with offices in Albuquerque, Las Cruces, Santa Fe, Farmington, Gallup and Clovis.Absolute Autism Therapy was established by Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs). Every child's program is designed and supervised by a BCBA and delivered by Registered Behavior Technicians (RBTs), with goals built around the child and the rhythm of family life. Those goals can include communication, social and play skills, daily living skills and greater independence, along with reducing the behaviors that make home, school or community life harder.Much of that work happens at the kitchen table, in the backyard and inside the routines a family already has. Through in-home ABA therapy, therapists teach skills in the places a child will actually use them, whether that means asking for a snack, getting through bath time or staying calm on a trip to the grocery store. Community-based sessions then carry that practice out into the wider world."Families tell us the hardest part is often just getting started, especially when they live a long way from the bigger cities," said Elisa Cantu of Absolute Autism Therapy. "We want parents in every corner of New Mexico to know that good ABA therapy can come to them, and that they will be part of the team from the very first session."Parents sit at the center of the approach. Alongside direct therapy, Absolute Autism Therapy offers parent training and coaching, so families can use the same strategies at home between sessions. A BCBA works with parents on everyday moments like transitions, mealtimes, activities of daily living, and bedtime, which helps new skills hold up long after the therapist has gone home for the day.For younger children, the team provides early intervention for autism through play-based sessions that build communication, play and early learning skills. Families who are still waiting on a diagnosis can also get guidance on their next steps, including how New Mexico's Family Infant Toddler (FIT) Program fits alongside ABA.To help parents feel more confident before they ever pick up the phone, Absolute Autism Therapy has also built a growing library of free guides on its website. Recent articles walk parents through what an ABA assessment involves, what an afternoon of in-home therapy looks like, how the number of therapy hours is decided, and how ABA differs from occupational and speech therapy. Each one is written in plain language for parents rather than clinicians.Every regional office supports families in and around its own community, and the team works with families covered by New Mexico Medicaid. Parents can learn more about ABA therapy across New Mexico and find their nearest office online, start the intake process through the Get Started form on the Absolute Autism Therapy website, or call the team on (505) 444-5111.Absolute Autism Therapy, LLC is a New Mexico ABA therapy provider founded by Board Certified Behavior Analysts. Its team of BCBAs and RBTs offers in-home and community-based ABA therapy, parent training and coaching, and early intervention for children with autism, with offices in Albuquerque, Las Cruces, Santa Fe, Farmington, Gallup and Clovis. Its goal is to see every child flourish, from their interpersonal and academic skills to their ability to support themselves.

Emma Sivess

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Absolute Autism Therapy Brings In-Home ABA Therapy to Families Across New Mexico News Provided By Unlimited Content November 24, 2026, 17:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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