Qualifying orders of $200 or more will receive all five luxury skincare gifts, including a Candlenut Body Soap, Miracle Tea Eye Creme, Coconut Illipe Hand & Nail Balm, Candlenut Shower Gel, and Rice Facial Cleanser.

JUARA's limited-time Black Friday/Cyber Monday event lasts through the end of the month.

JUARA is celebrating the season with a Black Friday and Cyber Monday event that brings together ancient Jamu herbal practices and modern neurocosmetic science.

- Metta Murdaya

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As the winter holidays approach, JUARA, an Indonesian-inspired skincare and wellness brand, is celebrating the season with a Black Friday and Cyber Monday event that brings together ancient Jamu herbal practices and modern neurocosmetic science.

Running through Monday, November 30, 2026, the live promotion features a tiered selection of complimentary gifts with qualifying purchases, including up to five exclusive full-size and travel luxury skincare gifts. Every order includes a complimentary Candlenut Bar Soap, valued at $12. Orders of $50 or more will also receive a Travel Miracle Eye Creme, in addition to the Candlenut Bar Soap. For orders of $100, customers will receive an additional Coconut Illipe Hand & Nail Balm; for purchases of $150 or more, customers will also receive a Candlenut Shower Gel. Orders of $200 or more qualify for all five gifts, including a Rice Facial Cleanser. The complete gift collection of all five products has a combined retail value of $123.

This limited-time holiday campaign also highlights one of JUARA's foundational influences and inspirations: Jamu, the traditional Indonesian approach to wellness rooted in botanical ingredients and intentional daily rituals. This philosophy is central to JUARA's evolving identity as a luxury beauty and wellness brand. Rather than viewing skincare as solely a daily task, JUARA explores its holistic healing and sensory dimensions as self-care, including the relationship between the skin and the mind.

JUARA's interest in neurocosmetics and the skin-brain axis reflects a growing area in beauty research, particularly on the relationship between the skin, nervous system, and sensory experiences. Fragrance, texture, and the physical experience of skincare all contribute to how people engage with their daily routines. JUARA's signature Candlenut scent is one expression of this sensory approach, drawing inspiration from the brand's Indonesian roots. This signature Candlenut scent is designed to invoke feelings of joy and warmth, featuring notes of lush tropical greens, freesia, bergamot, rose, blooming white jasmine, and a touch of fresh coconut.

JUARA's connection to Indonesian wellness traditions also extends beyond its product collections, with its skincare featured in countless luxury and high-end spas and resorts, particularly in Bali and Indonesia. These settings reflect the brand's interest in bringing together healing skincare, personal rituals, and broader wellness experiences.

Through its November event, JUARA brings its Indonesian-inspired approach to beauty and self-care into the holiday season, highlighting the cultural traditions and everyday rituals that continue to shape the brand. Valid while supplies last during the sale period; gifts must be added to the cart, as they are not automatically added. More details are available at .



Marie-Laure Fournier

JUARA Skincare

+1 (212) 737-0621



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JUARA Unveils Tiered Black Friday & Cyber Monday Gift Event for Rituals of Joy and Warmth News Provided By Up Inc. November 24, 2026, 17:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, World & Regional



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