MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Nov 24 (IANS) The Gujarat government plans to open 300 additional food centres under its 'Shramik Annapurna Yojana' over the next six months, taking the total number of centres to around 700 and allowing it to provide subsidised meals to nearly one lakh workers every day, government officials said on Tuesday.

The expansion comes as the state currently serves around 45,000 workers daily through 394 food centres across all 34 districts, where nutritious meals are provided for Rs five under the scheme.

Lochan Sehra, Secretary of the Labour, Skill Development and Employment Department, said the state government aimed to ensure that workers received at least one quality meal a day at the places where they worked.

"Over the next six months, 300 more centres will be started, taking the total number to around 700. This will enable us to provide meals to around one lakh people every day. The Gujarat government and the Chief Minister (Bhupendra Patel) have a single resolve: to ensure that every worker receives one quality meal a day from the state government, and that too at the very place where they are working," Sehra added.

Recently, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel e-inaugurated 101 new 'Shramik Annapurna Yojana' food centres across 28 districts as part of the expansion of the scheme.

The initiative provides workers with a meal comprising dal, rice, rotis, vegetables, pickle and jaggery for Rs five.

Workers can collect meals in their own tiffin boxes, while doorstep delivery is also available at construction sites employing more than 50 workers.

Around 27 lakh workers have so far been served meals at construction sites, according to the information provided by the department.

For daily wage workers, the subsidised meals also help reduce the time and effort spent preparing food before leaving for work.

"I regularly come to collect my tiffin. The food is very good. It contains rotis, rice, dal and jaggery, and everything is good. The food tastes very good," Shankarbai Chauhan, a beneficiary in Gandhinagar, said.

Another beneficiary, Deepakbhai, said the scheme helped workers save both money and time, as they did not have to spend additional time preparing meals in the morning.

He also praised the variety of vegetables served at the centres, saying their combination enhanced the taste of the food.

Gautambhai Baghela, an operator of a food centre, said: "The scheme catered to workers in occupations such as masonry, plumbing, electrical fitting and painting, who often find it difficult to prepare meals before leaving for work."

Under the arrangement, meals are available between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m., allowing workers to collect food before or during their working hours.

Launched in 2017 to support workers contributing to the state's development, the Shramik Annapurna Yojana has so far provided meals to more than five crore workers across Gujarat, according to the department.