MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 24 (IANS) The US Army plans to destroy unstable explosives at an ammunition plant in Iowa on Wednesday, urging nearby residents to leave temporarily.

The operation at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown is planned for about 9 a.m. local time, subject to weather conditions. The Army says a controlled explosion would reduce the danger of the deteriorating material exploding unexpectedly.

Federal emergency officials are supporting the recommended relocation of Middletown residents and people in surrounding affected areas beginning Tuesday. The Army's advisory describes an evacuation area extending southwest from the plant in a five-mile cone.

Assistance includes transportation, meals and temporary lodging through Friday, the day after Thanksgiving. Residents who leave will receive an all-clear by phone before returning.

Sen. Dick Durbin, an Illinois Democrat, called Tuesday for the Trump administration to immediately deploy a public health emergency team to assess the risks and any damage. His office described the material awaiting disposal as 9,700 pounds of lead azide.

Durbin also urged federal officials to coordinate with state and regional health and environmental agencies before proceeding.

“At a minimum, monitoring the wind drift and measuring the impact will give us the most likely area of mitigation,” he said.

The Environmental Protection Agency has issued an emergency permit covering 68 drums of degraded lead azide. It said changes in the stored material had made it highly sensitive to friction and shock, creating a risk of spontaneous explosion.

According to the EPA, the Army concluded that the explosives could not safely be handled or moved and had to be destroyed where they were stored.

The permit requires advance public notification, monitoring and sampling before and after the blast, cleanup of contaminated areas and reports to the agency.

The Army warned that lead-containing dust could settle on nearby surfaces and that exposure could occur through breathing or contact with deposited dust.

Federal personnel will conduct sampling after the explosion and publish results. The Army said its protective measures include sand barriers, water and foam designed to limit the spread of particles.