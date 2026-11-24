MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 24 (IANS) Deepak DP and Jerry Mawihmingthanga scored a goal each as Sreenidi Deccan FC came from behind to beat Chanmari FC 2-1 and end the Mizoram side's unbeaten run in Match 23 of the Indian Football League (IFL) 2026–27 at the Deccan Arena in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

All three goals came in the last ten minutes of the game. Aron Vanlalrinchhana gave Chanmari the lead in the 82nd minute, and Deepak D.P. headed Sreenidi level three minutes later. Jerry Mawihmingthanga then scored in the first minute of stoppage time to complete the home side's comeback and was named Man of the Match.

The result lifted Sreenidi from eighth to third in the Indian Football League table, with eight points from five matches. Chanmari, who started the evening third, are now fourth with seven points from four matches.

Chanmari made the brighter start, pushing bodies forward and stretching Sreenidi with constant movement on the flanks. The hosts absorbed the pressure, and when they found a way out, it came through the very press on which Chanmari had built their start.

In the seventh minute, Sreenidi played through it, and David Castaneda squared for Pape Gassama. Gassama's shot was on target, and Chanmari goalkeeper Zothanmawia could not hold it at the first attempt but recovered to gather the loose ball.

From there the roles reversed. Every committed press left space behind it, and Sreenidi's short, snappy passing kept finding that space. In the 18th minute, Jerry ran down the right channel and into the box. Castaneda was in support, but Jerry opted to shoot from a tight angle, and Zothanmawia saved at his near post.

Within two minutes, the danger was at the other end. Aron rode a series of challenges inside the Sreenidi box and cut in to shoot, missing the near post by inches. Soon after, Denilson Rodrigues sent an effort from inside the area over the bar. Chanmari's pressing grew relentless and pinned Sreenidi back, until the hosts reasserted themselves late in the half and went in on the front foot with the score still goalless.

The rhythm changed after the break. Both sides surged forward whenever they had the ball, leaving space behind for the other to break into. Chanmari came closest first.

In the 51st minute, R Ramdinthara controlled the ball in the box and laid it off for Denilson. Slipping and under pressure from two defenders, Denilson still got a shot away, and it struck the woodwork and came back into play. Two minutes later he met a cross with a free header at the far post but could not keep it on target.

Sreenidi had plenty of the ball in the final third, but the Chanmari backline dealt with their crosses from the flanks. In the 74th minute, second-half substitute Brandon Vanlalremdika met a cross from the right with a first-time volley.

He could not get full power behind it, and Zothanmawia saved comfortably. Three minutes later, Gassama found Castaneda in the box, and Castaneda's first-time lay-off picked out Adriano Castanheira unmarked at the edge of the area. Adriano shot first time, and his effort went over the bar.

It was Chanmari who broke the deadlock. In the 82nd minute, Denilson found Aron, whose shot from outside the box took a heavy deflection off Pritam Kotal and wrong-footed Sreenidi goalkeeper Bhaskar Roy.

The goal changed who had to take the risks, and Sreenidi's response came quickly. Castaneda was brought down at the edge of the Chanmari box and took the free-kick himself. It struck the wall and went out for a corner, and from the delivery Deepak headed into the far corner.

Level again, Sreenidi kept coming. In the 89th minute, Brandon swung in a free-kick, and Castaneda rose above everyone, his header missing by inches. Then, in the first minute of stoppage time, a long throw dropped into the Chanmari box and was not cleared. Jerry controlled it under pressure, dragged it wide and aimed for the far corner, and his shot flew into the top corner of the net.

Two goals in six minutes had turned the match, and Sreenidi's first home match of the season ended in victory.

Sreenidi Deccan FC host Gokulam Kerala FC at the Deccan Arena on November 30, while Chanmari FC welcome Mohammedan SC to the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl on December 1.