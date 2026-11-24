MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ), a global leader in quantum-safe encryption helping safeguard sensitive information from current and future cyber threat, confirms today that the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) staff have discontinued their investigation as to Arqit and are not recommending any enforcement against the company.

Arqit had been cooperating fully with the SEC investigation relating to the business combination between Arqit and Centricus Acquisition Corp., including by voluntarily producing documents.

About Arqit

Arqit Quantum Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQQ) provides quantum-safe encryption software used in government, defence and industry, helping protect sensitive data in transit and prepare for migration to post-quantum cryptography (PQC).

Arqit's Encryption Intelligence platform identifies cryptography in use across an organisation and builds an inventory to inform PQC migration and support compliance planning.

Its software-defined encryption solutions, NetworkSecureTM and Sovereign Key Platform, enable secure interoperability across networks, cloud and edge environments and can be deployed at scale without replacing existing hardware. Sovereign Key Platform also supports confidential computing, helping organisations retain control over their encryption keys and data to address their data sovereignty requirements.

For more information, visit .

Investor relations enquiries:

Arqit: ...

Caution About Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Arqit's expectations and beliefs concerning future events and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. These factors are difficult to predict accurately and may be beyond Arqit's control. Forward-looking statements in this communication or elsewhere speak only as of the date made. New uncertainties and risks arise from time to time, and it is impossible for Arqit to predict these events or how they may affect it. Except as required by law, Arqit does not have any duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this communication or elsewhere after the date this communication is issued. In light of these risks and uncertainties, investors should keep in mind that results, events or developments discussed in any forward-looking statement made in this communication may not occur. Uncertainties and risk factors that could affect Arqit's future performance and cause results to differ from the forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to: (i) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Arqit, (ii) the ability to maintain the listing of Arqit's securities on a national securities exchange, (iii) changes in the competitive and regulated industries in which Arqit operates, variations in operating performance across competitors and changes in laws and regulations affecting Arqit's business, (iv) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realise additional opportunities, (v) the potential inability of Arqit to successfully deliver its operational technology, (vi) the risk of interruption or failure of Arqit's information technology and communications system, (vii) the enforceability of Arqit's intellectual property, (viii) market and other conditions, and (ix) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled“Risk Factors” and“Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in Arqit's annual report on Form 20-F (the“Form 20-F”), filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on 9 December 2025 and in subsequent filings with the SEC. While the list of factors discussed above and in the Form 20-F and other SEC filings are considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realisation of forward-looking statements.