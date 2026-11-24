MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A week before Black Friday, about 100 people in Zhuhai discussed how DTC brands enter answers written by artificial intelligence. Cross-border tax compliance was also on the agenda.

Zhuhai, China, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the afternoon of Nov. 20, the DTC Category Export Industrial-Belt Touring Salon was held at the Sheraton Zhuhai Hotel. The theme was“Taking On Black Friday, Finding a Way Through With AI” -“DTC: from the scramble for traffic to an AI-driven model of cross-border growth.” The event was jointly organized by Cifnews, Meta and 41Caijing, among others. About 100 people attended.







The presentations were not limited to advertising. Several speakers discussed how an export business is run around Black Friday. The agenda covered both how a brand appears in answers written by artificial intelligence and cross-border tax compliance.

Winseed adviser Lee's talk was titled“New Paths to Overseas Growth for DTC Brands in the AI Era.” According to Lee, 41Caijing handles global media distribution, while Winseed handles the monitoring and the content for generative engine optimization.

Generative engine optimization, GEO, looks at whether a brand enters an answer generated by artificial intelligence, how that answer describes the brand, and which web pages it cites. Search engine optimization looks at where a link sits on a results page. Lee said he records the GEO question with three measures: mention rate, recommendation position and cited sources.

He cited figures from Adobe Analytics: online retail sales in the United States on Black Friday in 2025 were $11.8 billion, up 9.1 percent from a year earlier. He divided what a shopper weighs before ordering into four steps. First, compare brand, model and price. Then see how much a discount saves, and when the offer ends. Then look at performance, reviews and user feedback. Last, decide whether the setting fits, and whether now is the time to buy.

His example was a travel charger. A shopper might ask which chargers are worth comparing for Black Friday: under $100, suited to frequent travel, and able to charge several devices. The comparison comes down to price, power, ports, size, compatibility and safety certifications. Leave one fact out, he said, and the product does not make the shortlist. Once it is recommended, the offer period, stock, delivery and after-sales service still have to line up.

“An AI recommendation is only the entrance to the decision,” Lee said. Product facts, third-party content and transaction details have to sit together before a purchase is on solid ground. Who it is for is written as a buying guide. Whether it works is written as a hands-on report and an expert review. Whether the price is worth paying is written as a price band and an offer deadline. Whether it can be trusted is written as an independent review, user feedback and after-sales service. The function also has to be placed in a concrete setting, such as a home upgrade, travel, sport, or buying the accessories at the same time.

“The same brand value, across ten markets, has to be told as ten kinds of life that local people can see themselves in,” he said. North America can start from comfort, the outdoors and the home. Europe is suited to design, materials and sustainability, with the public relations done in the local language. For the Middle East, the story can be about the home and how people live. Southeast Asia cares more about value for money, smart features and a compact space. A product launch is one day on the calendar. New Year organizing, spring storage, the outdoors, back to school and Christmas gifts can still be used later. The order he set was to prepare the media during the warm-up, publish before Black Friday, handle the offers on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and look again after the holiday.

He put distribution in an order as well. Established media come first, so that people know the brand. Specialist reviews answer whether it works. Roundups and stories about the offers answer whether to buy now. Interviews, and stories already published, stay on the brand's own website, where a search engine can index them and an artificial-intelligence system can cite them.







As he explained it on the screen, the work begins by studying how large models put an answer together, then looks at whether a brand has been mentioned and who has cited it, then uses established media and user-content platforms to enter sources that can be cited, and finally writes content that can be used as an answer. The list monitored outside China includes ChatGPT, Gemini, Google AI, Claude and Perplexity. In China it includes Doubao, DeepSeek, Wenxin Yiyan, Tongyi Qianwen, Kimi and Tencent Yuanbao. The web and the mobile app are sampled separately, and the data are updated daily. Lee said the work does not rewrite model algorithms, and does not intervene in them.

For one Black Friday round, he divided the work into five steps. First, look at the market, at the promotions competitors are running, and at the sentences people are actually asking. Then settle the topics for offers, buying guides and reviews, and prepare a media brief in more than one language. Then send it to technology, consumer, specialist and shopping-guide media. After it goes out, check whether the brand terms, the category terms and the promotion terms have been indexed by search engines, whether artificial intelligence has mentioned the brand, and which pieces it cited. Last, look at coverage, mentions, citations and search performance separately. Drafting, scheduling and changing the language can be assisted by artificial intelligence. Strategy, tone, facts, budget and compliance are still decided by people.

“Do not combine AI mentions, media citations, website visits and orders into one number,” Lee said. Before the sale, check the specifications, the price, the stock and the buying page, and keep a fixed set of test questions. During the sale, publish according to each time zone, and see whether promo codes and links have expired. After the sale, review exposure, indexing, mentions and visibility separately, put the questions and answers that are still true onto the official site, and replace the promotions that have expired.

He closed with one sentence:“From being seen, to being understood by AI, to being chosen by the consumer. Every major promotional campaign should become the starting point of long-term growth.”

CONTACT: Altas Jones...