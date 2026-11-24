MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nationally Recognized Firm Urges Alibaba Investors to Explore Class Action Representation

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 19, 2027. Investors who purchased (NYSE: BABA) securities between May 23, 2024 and November 11, 2026 may be eligible to recover losses.

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising--This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Alibaba securities between May 23, 2024 and November 11, 2026, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/cases/alibaba-group-holding-limited-baba-class-action-lawsuit.

Alibaba Case Details

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

Alibaba maintained a business relationship with Alice Huang and, through her, with Megaspeed, which the complaint describes as suspected of illegally shipping certain hardware to China;The complaint describes Alice Huang as suspected of having worked as a spy for China and states that her reported ties to NVIDIA's Jensen Huang had drawn public attention;These circumstances allegedly increased the risk of reputational harm to Alibaba and the risk that Alibaba would be unable to purchase certain products subject to U.S. export controls; andAs a result, Defendants' public statements about Alibaba's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

What's Next for Alibaba Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: bgandg.com/cases/alibaba-group-holding-limited-baba-class-action-lawsuit. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911. If you suffered a loss in Alibaba you have until January 19, 2027, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to Alibaba Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for Alibaba Securities Class Action?

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. More at

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein, Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, or Instagram.

Contact Info

Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or Nathan Miller

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

917-590-0911 | ...

Attorney advertising.

Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.