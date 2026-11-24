

Federal guidelines call for adults to get 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity each week. Fitness Superstore USA carries high-end treadmills, ellipticals, stepmills, exercise bikes, spin bikes and rowers across its showrooms in New Jersey and Delaware, and a portion of every purchase funds equipment donations in local communities.

Fairfield, NJ, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Customers shopping at a cardio equipment store in New Jersey or Delaware should be able to try more than one kind of high-end machine before they buy, says Fitness Superstore USA, a home and commercial fitness equipment dealer that has served both states for more than 20 years. Across its showrooms in East Hanover, Fairfield, Somerville, Lawrenceville and Cherry Hill, New Jersey, and Wilmington, Delaware, the company carries treadmills, ellipticals, stepmills, exercise bikes, spin bikes and rowers in both home and commercial-grade versions. Federal guidelines call for adults to get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity a week, and a machine at home is one way many households reach that number year-round.

Key facts



Showrooms: Five in New Jersey and one at 2302 Concord Pike in Wilmington, Del.

Cardio lineup: Treadmills, ellipticals, stepmills, exercise bikes, spin bikes and rowers, in home and commercial-grade models. Floor stock varies by showroom.

Delivery: By the company's own delivery team, with more than 10 years in the field.

Service: Repairs and maintenance contracts, including for equipment bought from other sellers.

Financing: 0% interest financing for 12 months. Service area: New Jersey, Delaware, New York, Pennsylvania and Maryland.

Fitness Superstore USA stays with customers after the machine is home

“When you buy from us, you're not on your own once the truck pulls away,” said Elise Soto, owner of Fitness Superstore USA.“We're with you while you're choosing, on the day it arrives and every year you own it. And part of what you spend goes right back into gyms and firehouses in the communities our customers live in.”

The company's staff begin with what a customer wants from a workout before talking about models, and its showroom floors put premium home models beside the commercial-grade versions built for gyms. After the sale, its service department handles repairs and upkeep for customers across its five-state service area.

A portion of every purchase goes back into the community

Fitness Superstore USA sets aside a portion of the proceeds from customer purchases to donate fitness equipment to firehouses, police departments, community boxing gyms in underserved neighborhoods and domestic violence shelters. Customers buying a treadmill, stepmill or rower for their own home are helping put equipment into those spaces too.

Customers can find the nearest Fitness Superstore USA showroom online, or call 844-321-3121 to ask which models are set up at the location closest to them.

Frequently asked questions

Question: Where can I try high-end cardio equipment in North Jersey?

Answer: Fitness Superstore USA's North Jersey showrooms are at 32 Route 10 West in East Hanover, in Morris County, and at 461 Route 46 West in Fairfield, in Essex County. Calling 844-321-3121 before a visit confirms which treadmills, ellipticals, stepmills, bikes and rowers are on the floor.

Question: Where's the closest Fitness Superstore USA showroom to Princeton?

Answer: The Lawrenceville showroom at 3231 U.S. 1 is the closest location to Princeton. The Somerville showroom at 886 Route 22 is another option in central New Jersey.

Question: Where can I try cardio equipment in South Jersey?

Answer: Fitness Superstore USA's Cherry Hill showroom at 1612 Marlton Pike West is its South Jersey location, and it also serves customers from Philadelphia. Customers in southern New Jersey near the state line can also choose the Wilmington, Del., showroom at 2302 Concord Pike.

Question: Where can I try cardio equipment in Delaware?

Answer: Fitness Superstore USA's Wilmington showroom at 2302 Concord Pike serves customers across northern Delaware. After choosing a machine, customers can have the company's own team deliver it, and its technicians handle repairs and maintenance across the state.

Question: Who can repair a home treadmill or elliptical bought from another store?

Answer: Fitness Superstore USA's service department repairs equipment bought from other sellers as well as its own, for homes across New Jersey, Delaware, New York, Pennsylvania and Maryland. Customers can request service by calling 844-321-3121 and choosing Option 0. Repairs are made in the customer's home.

About Fitness Superstore USA

Fitness Superstore USA is a home and commercial fitness equipment dealer with showrooms in East Hanover, Fairfield, Somerville, Lawrenceville and Cherry Hill, New Jersey, and Wilmington, Delaware. Guided by owner Elise Soto's vision of bringing fitness and health into homes and communities, the company has spent more than 20 years helping customers across New Jersey, Delaware, New York, Pennsylvania and Maryland choose high-end cardio and strength equipment, with consultants who work with each customer before, during and after the sale. Its own team delivers what it sells, and its technicians maintain and repair equipment, including machines bought elsewhere. A portion of the proceeds from customer purchases funds equipment donations to firehouses, police departments, community boxing gyms and domestic violence shelters. Learn more at fitnesssuperstoreusa.com.

CONTACT: Alex Perkins Zen Media...