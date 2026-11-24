MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Charles Law PLLC has been recognized in Chambers USA New York: New York Spotlight Guide for its boutique practice focusing on financial agreements, including derivatives and securities trading.Financial services law firm Charles Law PLLC, has been recognized by Chambers and Partners in its Chambers USA New York: New York Spotlight Guide, earning distinction for its practice advising the buy-side on derivatives, trading and related financial and investment transactions.Chambers Spotlight rankings identify leading small and medium-sized law firms providing high-caliber legal counsel in major financial centers. This ranking highlights Charles Law PLLC's sophisticated legal advice on structuring, negotiating and documenting complex domestic and cross-border trading and financing transactions in a dynamic regulatory landscape."Earning recognition in the Chambers Spotlight Guide reflects the firm's commitment to providing focused, high-level counsel that aligns with our clients' risk profiles as well as their business and transaction priorities," stated GuyLaine Charles, Founder of Charles Law PLLC. "As trading structures and the financial regulatory landscape grow increasingly complex, market participants require deep technical expertise combined with practical, compliant and consensus-driven execution."Institutional Counsel for Buy-Side EntitiesBased in New York City, Charles Law PLLC regularly represents buy-side institutions, including prominent asset managers, hedge funds, proprietary trading funds, family offices, private equity funds, private and public pension plans and other institutions from the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia. The firm's core transactional practice encompasses the structuring and negotiation of:- ISDA Master Agreements and complex derivatives documentation- Repurchase agreements (repos) and sponsored repos, including Treasury Clearing- Prime brokerage, securities lending agreements, futures, and options agreements, and power and gas transactions, both physical and financialChambers specifically highlighted the firm's transactional work, including its role leading negotiations for the accelerated acquisition of a multi-fund platform. This mandate required concurrent, multi-counterparty trading agreement amendments, and the negotiation of new agreements aligned with the regulatory regimes of multiple jurisdictions.Leadership in Trading Agreement Negotiations and Regulatory ComplianceWith more than two decades of experience in the industry, GuyLaine Charles has established a reputation for navigating contentious negotiations and building consensus among stakeholders with competing interests. In addition to transactional representation, she advises on evolving market standards and regulatory mandates, including U.S. Treasury clearing rules.GuyLaine is a recognized voice in the derivatives community, and her expertise is sought well beyond the firm. She regularly features panels for organizations such as the American Bar Association, the Futures Industry Association and leading financial institutions.About Charles Law PLLCCharles Law PLLC is a New York-based boutique law firm dedicated to negotiating derivatives, trading and securities financing agreements as well as advising institutional investors and other financial market participants on industry-related regulatory matters. Founded by GuyLaine Charles, the firm prides itself on the sophistication of its advice and attention to client service.

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Charles Law PLLC Earns Recognition in Chambers USA New York Spotlight for Banking and Finance News Provided By Green Cardigan Marketing November 24, 2026, 16:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Law



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