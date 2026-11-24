Tom Hughes, a top real estate agent in Highland Park, TX, reports that homes sold in a median of 48 days, compared with 69 days statewide.

HIGHLAND PARK, TX, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- From November 2025 through October 2026, the median price for single-family homes in Highland Park rose 6.8% to $3.88 million, even as the overall market median fell 3.7% to $2.88 million.That's according to a new 12-month market analysis from Tom Hughes, who has built a reputation as the best real estate agent in Highland Park, TX.The Highland Park median price fell 3.7% over the past 12 months. This local decline was more than Texas statewide, where the median price was down 1.1%. Despite the overall dip in Highland Park, the local median of $2.88 million is about 8.6 times the Texas median of $334,000. Buyers in Highland Park paid a median $800 per square foot. That figure is about 4.7 times the statewide $170."The shift between single-family home values and the broader market shows how specific property types move independently," said Hughes. "Buyers and sellers must look closely at the exact property category to understand current valuations."Single-Family Homes Anchor the MarketSingle-family homes accounted for 83% of the market over the year. During the past 12 months, 86 single-family homes sold in Highland Park. For these properties, the median price per square foot rose 7.6% to $840.Market Pace and Premium PricingOverall sales in Highland Park fell 10.4% to 103. By comparison, Texas sales fell 1.5% statewide. Homes sold in a median 48 days, faster than the statewide median of 69 days. Sellers in Highland Park received 95.6% of the list price on average, and 13.7% of properties closed above the asking price."Sellers need a precise pricing strategy to attract offers today," said Hughes. "When interviewing the best real estate agent in Highland Park, ask how they position properties to capture buyer attention."Buying or selling in Highland Park, TX? Reach Tom Hughes at Tom Hughes Team at (214) 649-3323.About Tom HughesTom Hughes is a real estate agent leading the Tom Hughes Team. Throughout a distinguished career, Hughes has completed over 800 real estate transactions, representing over $1 billion in total career sales volume. Hughes ranks in the Wall Street Journal Real Trends Top 1% of agents nationwide and has been inducted into the D Magazine Hall of Fame.Methodology: Redfin market data for Highland Park, TX and Texas. Twelve-month figures combine four consecutive three-month periods for Highland Park, TX and twelve consecutive monthly periods for Texas (November 2025 through October 2026) and compare them with the same periods a year earlier. Median prices and other rates are sales-weighted averages of the period medians. Figures for condos and co-ops rest on fewer than 20 sales.

Tom Hughes

Tom Hughes Team

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New November 2026 Data: Highland Park Single-Family Home Prices Rise 6.8% to $3.88 Million News Provided By Tom Hughes Team November 24, 2026, 16:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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