The North Star Vascular & Interventional Team

Hudson Medical Center by Brandon Stengel

New Hudson Center Brings Specialized Consultations Closer to Patients in Eastern Minnesota and Western Wisconsin

- Dr. Jafar Golzarian GOLDEN VALLEY, MN, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- North Star Vascular & Interventional announces the opening of its second location within the Hudson Medical Center building at 2651 Hillcrest Drive in Hudson, Wisconsin. The new location will initially offer patient consultations and follow-up visits, providing more convenient access to specialists who offer minimally invasive, clinically proven alternatives to open surgery.Patients who are candidates for minimally invasive procedures will continue to receive their treatments at North Star's established Golden Valley center. The practice is actively working toward expanding procedural services to the Hudson area in the future.While still technically part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area, the new center provides a more convenient alternative for patients living in St. Paul and the suburbs east of the city, as well as patients in the Wisconsin cities of Hudson, River Falls, Richmond, Baldwin, Spring Valley and other communities throughout St. Croix County and western Wisconsin.“Demand for less invasive, image-guided interventional radiology procedures has been growing for some time,” says Dr. Jafar Golzarian, interventional radiologist and co-founder of North Star Vascular & Interventional.“North Star has been at the forefront of advancing many of these procedures, and we remain committed to providing clinically validated approaches that offer patients and their physicians important treatment alternatives for a wide range of diseases and health conditions.”Interventional radiologists use medical imaging like fluoroscopy to guide the placement of tiny catheters within the body at the precise location of a problem. Using miniaturized instruments and embolization techniques, they are able to treat life-threatening conditions such as vascular disease and cancer, as well as musculoskeletal pain such as osteoarthritis or tendinopathy of the knee, hip, shoulder, heel or hand. They also treat enlarged prostate, uterine fibroids, pelvic congestion, spine fractures and other painful or life-impacting health conditions.Patients visiting the Hudson location can consult with North Star's experienced specialists to discuss their symptoms, evaluate treatment options and determine whether a minimally invasive procedure may be appropriate. Procedures will continue to be performed at the practice's Golden Valley treatment center.Dr. Golzarian was the first physician in the United States to perform the prostate artery embolization procedure, and one of the pioneers of uterine fibroid embolization.Dr. Amin Astani, co-founder of North Star Vascular & Interventional, says the secret to the practice's success lies in its willingness to work with physicians of all specialties to ensure their patients have all the options.“We are the only independent interventional radiology practice we know of that has brought specialists such as OB/GYNs and urologists into our clinic to consult with patients alongside the interventionalists,” he says.“This is the best way to ensure the patient has all the information they need to make the most informed decision about their treatment.”The new Hudson location also provides an opportunity for North Star to strengthen relationships with referring physicians and other healthcare providers throughout eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin, further supporting its collaborative approach to patient care.North Star Vascular & Interventional's Hudson location opens November 17, 2026, offering specialist consultations and follow-up visits. The practice plans to expand minimally invasive procedural services into the Hudson area in the future. For more information or to schedule a consultation, please call 952-960-9399 or visit .-About North Star Vascular & Interventional-The physicians at North Star Vascular & Interventional are pioneers in interventional radiology. Hailing from some of the region's most prestigious healthcare and academic institutions, they have helped advance image-guided, minimally invasive procedures that provide alternatives to traditional surgery. North Star operates a minimally invasive treatment center in Golden Valley, Minnesota, and a second location in Hudson, Wisconsin, offering specialist consultations and follow-up care.

Jack Eide

North Star Vascular & Interventional

+1 952-960-9399

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

North Star Vascular & Interventional Expands to Second Location News Provided By North Star Vascular & Interventional November 24, 2026, 16:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.