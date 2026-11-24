Michael Hershenberg, a top real estate agent in Grapevine, TX, releases a 12-month analysis of Grapevine real estate.

GRAPEVINE, TX, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- From November 2025 through October 2026, the Grapevine, TX median price rose 6.4%, while prices fell 1.2% in Texas statewide. That's according to a new 12-month market analysis from Michael Hershenberg, who has built a reputation as the best real estate agent in Grapevine, TX.The Grapevine median of $610,000 for the past 12 months is 83% higher than the Texas statewide median of $333,000. Buyers paid a median $260 per square foot in the city. That price per square foot is 53% more than the state's $170. These sustained premiums show that local property values have continued to climb while the statewide median has slipped."Grapevine holds its value even when the broader state market cools," said Hershenberg. "Buyers are willing to pay a premium for this location, giving sellers a distinct advantage if they prepare properly."Single-Family Homes Drive the Grapevine MarketSingle-family homes accounted for 96% of all Grapevine sales over the year, establishing this property type as the primary focus for local buyers. The median price for these detached properties rose 6.3% to $613,000. Buyers paid a median $262 per square foot for single-family homes, up 0.7% from a year earlier.Fewer Sales, a More Selective MarketOverall sales volume in Grapevine fell 8.3% to 461 transactions over the past 12 months. By comparison, Texas sales fell 1.7% statewide.Despite fewer total closings locally, Grapevine properties moved quickly once listed. Homes sold in a median 33 days, moving faster than the Texas statewide median of 70 days. Sellers maintained strong leverage at the negotiating table, receiving 98.6% of their list price on average. Furthermore, 24.4% of homes sold above asking."With fewer total sales, accurate pricing is important," said Hershenberg. "The best real estate agent in Grapevine will tell you to base your list price on recent comparable sales, not past market peaks."Buying or selling in Grapevine, TX? Reach Michael Hershenberg at Real Broker at (817) 678-2566.About Michael HershenbergMichael Hershenberg is the Owner of The Hershenberg Group Real Estate Team at Real Broker. With 12 years of experience, Hershenberg has closed 1000+ transactions resulting in more than $2 billion in career sales volume. Hershenberg has been recognized with the Top Producer and Best of D awards for multiple years.Methodology: Redfin market data for Grapevine, TX and Texas. Twelve-month figures combine four consecutive three-month periods for Grapevine, TX and twelve consecutive monthly periods for Texas (November 2025 through October 2026) and compare them with the same periods a year earlier. Median prices and other rates are sales-weighted averages of the period medians.

Michael Hershenberg

The Hershenberg Group Real Estate Team

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New November 2026 Data: Grapevine Home Prices Rise 6.4%, Outpacing Texas Statewide News Provided By The Hershenberg Group Real Estate Team November 24, 2026, 16:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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