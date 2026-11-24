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Software engineering was the exception: at tech companies, entry-level software postings were more likely than senior ones to require a degree.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Most entry-level office jobs in the U.S. don't ask for a college degree, according to an analysis of more than 120,000 U.S. job postings published in September and October 2026 by Hire With Near, a staffing and recruiting agency that helps U.S. companies hire remote talent in Latin America. Only 20% of entry-level postings mentioned a degree, compared with 49% of senior postings.

When a posting did name a degree, about 36% also accepted equivalent work experience in its place. That share was about the same for entry-level, mid-level and senior roles.

The gap between entry-level and senior roles was largest in accounting and finance hiring. In accounting, 27% of entry-level postings required a degree and didn't accept experience instead, compared with 58% of senior postings. For roles in marketing and design, entry-level and senior postings named a degree at about the same rate.

Software engineering was the only one of nine office functions where entry-level postings were stricter about degrees than senior ones. The difference was concentrated at tech companies, including employers in software, IT services and other technology industries. There, 41% of entry-level software postings required a college degree without accepting experience instead, compared with 27% of senior software postings. At employers in other industries, the two levels were about even: 33% of entry-level postings and 35% of senior postings required a degree.

The full analysis also covers:

- Which departments, employer types and states posted the most and fewest entry-level openings

- How much experience entry-level postings asked for, and why jobs with "junior" in the title asked for more

- Median advertised pay for common entry-level job titles

- How many entry-level openings were remote, hybrid or in-person, and how often postings mentioned training

The full findings are in Hire With Near's analysis of entry-level job postings, "About 1 in 6 US Office Jobs Are Entry-Level. Here's What 120,000+ US Job Postings Show About First Jobs," available at

Methodology: Hire With Near analyzed about 123,000 U.S. job postings for full-time roles, published Sept. 1 to Oct. 31, 2026, on company career pages and applicant tracking systems. The analysis covered nine office functions: marketing, sales, business development, customer support, administration, accounting, finance, software engineering and design. A degree requirement with "no alternative" means the posting names a degree and doesn't accept equivalent experience instead. Percentages are shares of roles, and the data reflects open job postings, not hires.

About Hire With Near

Hire With Near is a staffing and recruiting agency that helps U.S. companies hire remote talent in Latin America across all industries and departments. More than 950 companies, including Jersey Mike's, Expensify and Deel, work with Hire With Near to build high-performing teams. The firm fills 97% of the roles it takes on, holds a 4.8 rating on G2 across 160-plus reviews, and 80% of its hires stay two years or more. Most clients hire in under three weeks. Hire With Near ranked No. 118 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. For more information, visit

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8 in 10 U.S. Entry-Level Office Job Postings Don't Mention a College Degree, Hire With Near Finds News Provided By Hire With Near November 24, 2026, 16:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, IT Industry, World & Regional



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