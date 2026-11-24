Turquoise water meets soft white sand on Anguilla, where July visitor arrivals hit a record high in 2026.

Stayover arrivals rise 24.5% as island welcomes 94,460 overnight visitors in first seven months of 2026

THE VALLEY, ANGUILLA, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Anguilla's tourism industry continued its record-breaking performance in July, welcoming 12,553 stayover visitors, a 24.5% increase over the same month last year and the highest July total on record.According to the Anguilla Statistics Department, the latest results mark the seventh consecutive month in which the island has established a new monthly stayover record, extending the momentum that produced its strongest first half ever.Overall visitor arrivals, including stayover visitors and excursionists (day-trippers), reached 32,232 in July, a 42.9% increase over the 22,561 registered in July 2025 and the highest July total for visitor arrivals in 34 years.The latest figures build on Anguilla's exceptional first-half performance, when the island welcomed 81,907 stayover visitors between January and June, up 19.9% from 68,287 during the corresponding period in 2025. With July's results, stayover arrivals for the first seven months of 2026 reached 94,460, further strengthening the island's tourism growth trajectory.“Seven consecutive monthly stayover records are an encouraging indication of sustained demand for Anguilla,” said Jameel Rochester, director of tourism for the Anguilla Tourist Board.“July's performance is particularly significant because it reinforces our appeal beyond the traditional peak winter season. These results reflect the collective efforts of our tourism partners and the people who deliver the Anguilla experience every day. Our focus is on building on this momentum while ensuring that tourism continues to create opportunities for businesses and people across the island.”The United States remained Anguilla's leading source market, accounting for 8,779 stayover visitors in July, or 69.9% of the monthly total. U.S. arrivals increased 32.8% over July 2025, underscoring the market's continued importance to the destination.Eight of Anguilla's 10 tracked source markets registered year-over-year increases in stayover arrivals during July. The average intended length of stay was 6.9 days, with more than half of visitors (52.2%) planning stays of four to seven days.Day-trip arrivals also registered significant growth, climbing 57.7% to 19,679, compared with 12,481 in July 2025. This represented the highest July figure for excursionists in the 34-year statistical series. Day-trippers accounted for 61.1% of total visitor arrivals during the month.About AnguillaTucked away in the northern Caribbean, Anguilla is a shy beauty with a warm smile. A slender length of coral and limestone fringed with green, the island is ringed with 33 beaches, considered by savvy travelers and top travel magazines to be the most beautiful in the world. A fantastic culinary scene, a wide variety of quality accommodations at varying price points, a host of attractions and an exciting calendar of festivals make Anguilla an alluring and entrancing destination.Anguilla lies just off the beaten path and has retained a charming character and appeal. Yet it is conveniently accessible via Boston (BOS), Newark (EWR), Baltimore (BWI), Miami (MIA), San Juan (SJU), Antigua (ANU), St. Maarten (SXM) and other regional and international destinations, as well as by private aircraft, making it just a hop and a skip away.Romance? Barefoot elegance? Unfussy chic? And untrammeled bliss? Lose the Crowd. Find Yourself.﻿For information on Anguilla, visit the official Anguilla Tourist Board website at . Follow Anguilla on Facebook: Facebook/AnguillaOfficial; Instagram: @Anguilla_Tourism; YouTube; X: @Anguilla_Trsm. Join the conversation using #MyAnguilla.

Bevan Springer

Marketplace Excellence

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Anguilla extends record tourism streak with strongest July on record News Provided By Marketplace Excellence November 24, 2026, 16:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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