MENAFN - IANS) Ekta Nagar (Gujarat), Nov 24 (IANS) Tourists visiting the Statue of Unity in Gujarat's Ekta Nagar can now travel to different attractions in the area using a fleet of 55 electric buses, which are being operated free of cost as part of efforts to promote sustainable tourism and eco-friendly transport.

The initiative includes 25 newly introduced advanced electric buses worth Rs 30 crore, which were flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the celebrations marking the 151st birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The buses have been added to the existing fleet to strengthen public transport connectivity across the tourist destination. The nine-metre-long buses are fully air-conditioned and can cover up to 180 km on a single charge.

They have large windows offering passengers clear views of the surrounding landscape and comfortable seating to make travel between different tourist attractions easier.

The buses also have facilities aimed at making public transport more accessible. Hydraulic lifts have been installed to assist passengers with disabilities, while four seats in each of the new buses have been reserved for women.

These designated seats are referred to as pink seats. Tourists visiting Ekta Nagar said the modern buses had made it easier to travel between different attractions in the area, including the Statue of Unity.

The fleet is part of the 'India's First E-City' initiative being implemented by the Statue of Unity Area Development and Tourism Governance Authority.

The initiative aims to develop Ekta Nagar as a carbon-neutral and sustainable city by promoting electric mobility and reducing dependence on conventional transport.

Nirav Paritosh, Additional Collector of the Statue of Unity, said: "The new nine-metre-long buses were air-conditioned and had four seats reserved for women. He added that the vehicles could travel up to 180 km on a single charge."

Rajat Bisht, a service engineer with JBM in Ekta Nagar, also spoke about the facilities available in the electric buses.

The operation of the 55-bus fleet is part of the area's broader efforts to integrate tourism infrastructure with environmentally sustainable transport.

By providing free electric bus services, the authorities aim to make it more convenient to reach tourist attractions while advancing the transition towards cleaner mobility.

The initiative aligns with the Prime Minister's vision of green development, bringing tourism, technology and environmental protection together in Ekta Nagar.