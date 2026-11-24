MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 24 (IANS) The United States has taken action against more than 800 people in over 400 scam cases since March, the Justice Department said Tuesday, announcing a campaign that reached overseas fraud centres and helped free workers forced to cheat victims.

The cases include criminal charges, extraditions, convictions and prison sentences across 85 federal court districts. The announcement brings together months of enforcement work, rather than hundreds of new arrests on a single day.

The department said 30 people had been brought to the United States from other countries to face scam-related charges. American investigators also helped authorities in more than 10 countries raid call centres and compounds targeting Americans.

“Predatory scams against the American people will not be tolerated,” Attorney General Todd Blanche said.

The campaign followed President Donald Trump's March 6 executive order directing federal agencies to step up their response to cybercrime and fraud.

Through Operation Blackout, the FBI said it helped identify, disrupt and dismantle more than 29 scam compounds across Asia, Africa and the Middle East. Investigators seized more than 14,000 digital devices and helped free and return home more than 2,200 people forced to work inside such compounds.

The operation led to federal charges against more than 50 people. Authorities overseas arrested or detained more than 320 others with FBI assistance, the department said.

The FBI also reported placing nearly $17 billion in illicit funds under legal restrictions. The announcement did not say how much of that money had been returned to victims or how many people had received payments.

Federal Trade Commission Chairman Andrew Ferguson separately said his agency had returned almost $3 billion to consumers harmed by fraud and deception. The release did not give a matching timeframe or explain whether the figures overlapped, so they cannot be added together.

The cases covered fake cryptocurrency investments, inheritance and sweepstakes scams, and demands for payments backed by threats of arrest or deportation.

In Georgia, prosecutors accused current and former prison gang members of using smuggled mobile phones to tell victims they had missed jury duty and must pay fines to avoid arrest. Fourteen people were charged in three federal and state cases involving those schemes, the department said. Those charges have yet to be proved in court.