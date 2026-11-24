MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday inaugurated the 'Mumbai Book Festival 2026' at the University of Mumbai's Kalina Campus, stating that books transcend geographical boundaries and possess the extraordinary power to shape a prosperous, enlightened society.

Speaking at the event, he asserted that the festival would emerge as a true celebration of human sensibilities and values.

Jointly organised by the Union Ministry of Education, National Book Trust (NBT), Government of Maharashtra, University of Mumbai, and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the six-day literary extravaganza is being held from November 24 to 29, 2026, at the Kalina Campus. Following the inauguration, the Chief Minister visited the book stalls and a dedicated pavilion designed for children, and formally released seven books.

Highlighting Mumbai's multifaceted identity beyond finance, entertainment, and fintech, CM Fadnavis noted that the city has consistently nurtured art, literature, and culture.

He recalled how Mumbai gave birth to pioneering publications like Balshastri Jambhekar's Darpan and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's periodicals that amplified the voice of the marginalised, while Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe's literature reached as far as Russia through the strength of the literary movement.

Drawing parallels with India's ancient knowledge heritage at Nalanda University, the Chief Minister emphasised that books remain irreplaceable even in the era of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

"Technology cannot comprehend human values and sensibilities. It is our rich literary heritage that has prevented us from turning into robots," he remarked, adding that the government has launched the Gyan Bharatam mission to preserve ancient manuscripts.

Expressing confidence that the festival will shatter previous records, he announced that the Mumbai Book Festival will become an annual fixture in the city's cultural calendar.

NBT Chairman Prof Milind Marathe noted that an enlightened readership forms the bedrock of a Viksit Bharat, while Chief Coordinator Acharya Pawan Tripathi and Chief Organiser MLA Ameet Satam emphasised the festival's role in strengthening India's knowledge-driven economy and sustaining reading habits in the digital age.

During the festival, over 600 book stalls, 200+ literary sessions, and 95+ cultural and musical programs are planned. Authors' Corner (Lekhak Manch-1) 1 will host prominent writers, journalists, and thinkers who will discuss contemporary literature, history, politics, and social issues.

Lekhak Manch-2 is dedicated exclusively to Marathi literature, featuring 50 specialised sessions. In the Children's Pavilion, over 20 interactive activities, including storytelling, painting, creative writing, reading sessions, and quizzes.

There have been commemorative displays marking 150 years of Vande Mataram, the 200th birth anniversary year of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, and the 150th birth anniversary year of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.