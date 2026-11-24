MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Nov 24 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Tuesday underscored the need to empower women entrepreneurs, emphasising that banks have a crucial role to play in promoting and supporting women-led enterprises.

Attending the inaugurating the Punjab National Bank (PNB)'s Mantripukhri Branch at Khabam Lamkhai in Imphal East district, the Chief Minister said that Manipur has just crossed 26,000 Lakhpati Didis.

He expressed the aim of increasing the number of 'Lakhpati Didis' in Manipur to one lakh by 2029 and emphasised that the target can be achieved only with the active support and cooperation of banks.

A 'Lakhpati Didi' is a member of Self-Help Group (SHG) who earns an annual household income exceeding Rs one lakh.

The inauguration programme also witnessed the virtual inauguration of three other PNB branches at Pallel in Kakching district, Champhai in Kangpokpi district and Damkam Bazar in Churachandpur district by the Chief Minister, who also distributed sanction letters to the 'Lakhpati Didis' present as beneficiaries.

Khemchand Singh also acknowledged the significant role played by women in the state, recalling their historic participation in the 'Nupi Lal' (meaning Women's War) movements against British rule.

He said that women continue to take important role in addressing various political, social and economic issues in the state.

Emphasising the need to empower women entrepreneurs, the Chief Minister added that banks have a big role to play in this endeavour.

He expressed confidence that with the support of banks for Lakhpati Didis, the vision of Viksit Bharat under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi could be realised.

He said that the loan default rate among Self-Help Groups (SHGs) stands at an average of five per cent in India, while Manipur has recorded a lower rate of only two per cent reflecting the state's comparatively better performance in loan repayment.

Bijender Singh, PNB Zonal Manager, said that the presence of the Chief Minister at the inauguration shows the state government's commitment towards the development of banking infrastructure in the state.

He added that PNB is having a business of more than 31 lakh crore as on September 30, 2026.

The inauguration was attended by Chairman of Manipur Rural Bank Abhay Kumar; Imphal Circle Head and PNB officials, among others.