MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – 23 November 2026 Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Alkhabeer Capital announced the signing of a development agreement for Hayyiz Valley, a project of the Alkhabeer Logistics Development Fund, with Diyar Al Shamela Development and Real Estate Investment Company, the project's master developer. The SAR 332 million agreement covers logistics infrastructure for a site spanning 3,312,174 square meters in Al Kauthar district, northeast of Jeddah, along Al Haramain Road, just 10 minutes from King Abdulaziz International Airport.

The agreement was signed by Ahmed Saud Ghouth, CEO of Alkhabeer Capital, and Maher Farouk Luqman, CEO of Diyar Al Shamela, in the presence of Abdullah Mohammed Bahmdein, the Fund's Board Member and Acting CEO of Mohammed Bin Laden Company, representatives of the lead investor, Mohammed Bin Laden Company, and senior executives from both companies.

Ahmed Saud Ghouth highlighted the project's alignment with the company's strategy of investing in high-quality assets with strong growth potential. Maher Farouk Luqman emphasized its integrated logistics city concept, supporting business growth, operational efficiency and diverse investment opportunities, in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

The project combines industrial, logistics and commercial components and complementary facilities, benefiting from its strategic location and direct access to Jeddah's main arterial routes. It forms part of the Alkhabeer Logistics Development Fund, with an initial size of SAR 2.84 billion.

The project comprises 476 plots, with 1,163,869 square meters allocated to industrial use, 327,547 to commercial use, 417,997 to residential use and 50,090 to healthcare use. Block sizes range from 15,889 to 70,595 square meters.

The project comprises four development zones. Infrastructure works in Zone A have been completed, with no buildings constructed, while infrastructure development in Zones B, C and D is underway and expected to be completed by the end of 2028.

Project location on Google Maps: