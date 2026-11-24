(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis (“FHLBank Indianapolis” or“the Bank”) has announced that more than $33.7 million will be awarded in the 2026 round of its Affordable Housing Program awards, a critical source of grant funding that supports affordable housing development across the Bank's district of Indiana and Michigan. Of that amount, $13.9 million will be awarded to projects located in Indiana. As a core piece of FHLBank Indianapolis' housing mission, the Affordable Housing Program (“AHP”) provides grants that bridge the gaps left between other funding sources, providing the meaningful support necessary to get affordable development projects off the ground. AHP grants of up to $1 million per project fund the rehabilitation, construction and acquisition of units of affordable housing. In 2026, FHLBank Indianapolis will award more than $33.7 million to 46 development projects designated as“affordable,” i.e., housing that costs no more than 30% of the gross income for a household making up to 80% of the local area median income (AMI). Of these, 32 projects support 1,654 affordable rental units and 14 homeownership projects support a total of 120 units that will be sold as affordable homes to income-qualified households. Research shows progress amid a persistent statewide housing shortage

According to the National Low-Income Housing Coalition's (“NLIHC”) 2026 report The Gap: A Shortage of Affordable Homes, for every 100 very-low income Hoosier renter households (at or below 50% AMI), there are only 64 units of housing deemed affordable and available, down from 70 per 100 households in 2024. Extremely low-income households (at or below 30% AMI) in Indiana face an even greater deficit, with just 34 rental homes affordable and available for every 100 households. Nationally, the NLIHC reports an overall shortage of 7.2 million homes that are affordable and available to extremely low-income renter households. Data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis shows more than 21,350 building permits for housing construction were issued in the first three quarters of 2026, a 7.5% increase over the same period in 2024. The number is down slightly from a total of 23,199 issued in the first three quarters of 2025. Industry experts cite several reasons for the current challenges in housing production, with the rising cost of labor and materials often noted as a primary issue. “As part of the country's largest private-sector grant funding source for housing development, AHP provides a crucial resource to increase Indiana's affordable housing stock and ensure that all Hoosiers can attain housing stability,” said Brendan McGrath, President and CEO of FHLBank Indianapolis.“We are proud to stand with our many partners in the ongoing work to boost our district's housing supply and strengthen our communities.” 2026 by the numbers:

More than $33.785 million in total awards

More than $13.9 million awarded in Indiana

19 Indiana affordable housing developments

46 total development projects, 44 projects in district

Developing 598 units of affordable housing in Indiana AHP will fund development for a total of 1,774 affordable housing units Indiana Affordable Housing Program Awards

Project Name Location Member Financial Institution Project Sponsor Award Amount 144 W. Oak Street Butler MidWest America Federal Credit Union Inspiration Ministries Inc. $1,000,000 2026 INHP Affordable Housing Development Indianapolis First Internet Bank of Indiana Indianapolis Neighborhood Housing Partnership Inc. $820,000 Beacon Center Bloomington Old National Bank Beacon Inc. $1,000,000 Bradley Street Subdivision Elkhart 1st Source Bank Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County $112,500 Dublin Village Apartments Dublin First Bank Midwest Radiant Communities Development Corporation $312,500 Fortify Living Apartments Auburn Community State Bank Fortify Home LLC $1,000,000 Frankfort Fields Frankfort New Washington State Bank New Hope Services Inc. $750,000 Greater Lafayette Community Land Trust Affordable Homeownership Lafayette Centier Bank Lafayette Urban Enterprise Association Inc. $500,000 HFHSJC Kennedy Park Infill Homes South Bend 1st Source Bank Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County $275,000 New Day Intake Center South Bend Notre Dame Credit Union New Day Intake Center $1,000,000 Scott Street Redevelopment South Bend 1st Source Bank Near Northwest Neighborhood Inc. $1,000,000 Sherman Lofts Indianapolis Merchants Bank of Indiana Englewood Community Development Corporation $1,000,000 Southeast Revitalization 2026 Fort Wayne 1st Source Bank Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne $952,000 Tamera Gardens III Fort Wayne Old National Bank Keller Development Inc. $500,000 The Chastain Indianapolis Merchants Bank of Indiana Damien Center $700,000 The Empowerment Project Kokomo Community First Bank of Indiana Bridges Outreach Inc. $1,000,000 Together We Build, Together We Grow 2026 Evansville Old National Bank Habitat for Humanity of Evansville $1,000,000 Together We Rise Greenfield Greenfield Banking Company Talitha Koum Women's Recovery House LTD $400,000 Towne Village Ligonier Citizens State Bank Affordable Housing Services Corporation $600,000

In addition to 19 Indiana projects, the 2026 round will fund 25 Michigan developments and two out-of-district projects. View the complete list of 2026 Affordable Housing Program awards here.

To learn more about how FHLBank Indianapolis supports affordable housing development in Indiana, visit the Community Programs page on fhlbi.com for information on the Affordable Housing Program and other FHLBank Indianapolis Community Investment programs.

Media contact information:

For more information, contact Jeff Mills, Senior Vice President, Chief Legal, Corporate and Community Affairs Officer at FHLBank Indianapolis, at ....

Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis: Building Partnerships. Serving Communities

FHLBank Indianapolis is a regional bank in the Federal Home Loan Bank System. FHLBanks are government-sponsored enterprises created by Congress to provide access to low-cost funding for their member financial institutions, with particular attention paid to providing solutions that support the housing and small business needs of members' customers. FHLBanks are privately capitalized and funded, and they receive no Congressional appropriations. One of 11 independent regional cooperative banks across the U.S., FHLBank Indianapolis is owned by its Indiana and Michigan financial institution members, including commercial banks, credit unions, insurance companies, savings institutions and community development financial institutions.

For more information about FHLBank Indianapolis, visit and follow the Bank on LinkedIn, and Instagram and X at @FHLBankIndy. (Note: Content the Bank shares on its website and social media is not incorporated by reference into any of its filings with the SEC, unless and only to the extent that a Bank filing with the SEC expressly provides to the contrary.)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at