The Federal Home Loan Bank Of Indianapolis Awards $13.9 Million To Indiana Affordable Housing Projects Through Affordable Housing Program
|Project Name
|Location
|Member Financial Institution
|Project Sponsor
|Award Amount
|144 W. Oak Street
|Butler
|MidWest America Federal Credit Union
|Inspiration Ministries Inc.
|$1,000,000
|2026 INHP Affordable Housing Development
|Indianapolis
|First Internet Bank of Indiana
|Indianapolis Neighborhood Housing Partnership Inc.
|$820,000
|Beacon Center
|Bloomington
|Old National Bank
|Beacon Inc.
|$1,000,000
|Bradley Street Subdivision
|Elkhart
|1st Source Bank
|Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County
|$112,500
|Dublin Village Apartments
|Dublin
|First Bank Midwest
|Radiant Communities Development Corporation
|$312,500
|Fortify Living Apartments
|Auburn
|Community State Bank
|Fortify Home LLC
|$1,000,000
|Frankfort Fields
|Frankfort
|New Washington State Bank
|New Hope Services Inc.
|$750,000
|Greater Lafayette Community Land Trust Affordable Homeownership
|Lafayette
|Centier Bank
|Lafayette Urban Enterprise Association Inc.
|$500,000
|HFHSJC Kennedy Park Infill Homes
|South Bend
|1st Source Bank
|Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County
|$275,000
|New Day Intake Center
|South Bend
|Notre Dame Credit Union
|New Day Intake Center
|$1,000,000
|Scott Street Redevelopment
|South Bend
|1st Source Bank
|Near Northwest Neighborhood Inc.
|$1,000,000
|Sherman Lofts
|Indianapolis
|Merchants Bank of Indiana
|Englewood Community Development Corporation
|$1,000,000
|Southeast Revitalization 2026
|Fort Wayne
|1st Source Bank
|Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne
|$952,000
|Tamera Gardens III
|Fort Wayne
|Old National Bank
|Keller Development Inc.
|$500,000
|The Chastain
|Indianapolis
|Merchants Bank of Indiana
|Damien Center
|$700,000
|The Empowerment Project
|Kokomo
|Community First Bank of Indiana
|Bridges Outreach Inc.
|$1,000,000
|Together We Build, Together We Grow 2026
|Evansville
|Old National Bank
|Habitat for Humanity of Evansville
|$1,000,000
|Together We Rise
|Greenfield
|Greenfield Banking Company
|Talitha Koum Women's Recovery House LTD
|$400,000
|Towne Village
|Ligonier
|Citizens State Bank
|Affordable Housing Services Corporation
|$600,000
In addition to 19 Indiana projects, the 2026 round will fund 25 Michigan developments and two out-of-district projects. View the complete list of 2026 Affordable Housing Program awards here.
To learn more about how FHLBank Indianapolis supports affordable housing development in Indiana, visit the Community Programs page on fhlbi.com for information on the Affordable Housing Program and other FHLBank Indianapolis Community Investment programs.
Media contact information:
For more information, contact Jeff Mills, Senior Vice President, Chief Legal, Corporate and Community Affairs Officer at FHLBank Indianapolis, at ....
Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis: Building Partnerships. Serving Communities
FHLBank Indianapolis is a regional bank in the Federal Home Loan Bank System. FHLBanks are government-sponsored enterprises created by Congress to provide access to low-cost funding for their member financial institutions, with particular attention paid to providing solutions that support the housing and small business needs of members' customers. FHLBanks are privately capitalized and funded, and they receive no Congressional appropriations. One of 11 independent regional cooperative banks across the U.S., FHLBank Indianapolis is owned by its Indiana and Michigan financial institution members, including commercial banks, credit unions, insurance companies, savings institutions and community development financial institutions.
For more information about FHLBank Indianapolis, visit and follow the Bank on LinkedIn, and Instagram and X at @FHLBankIndy. (Note: Content the Bank shares on its website and social media is not incorporated by reference into any of its filings with the SEC, unless and only to the extent that a Bank filing with the SEC expressly provides to the contrary.)
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment