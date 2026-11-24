MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JACó, PUNTARENAS, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JACó, PUNTARENAS - November 24, 2026 -

Peptides Costa Rica has established a dedicated in-country inventory of high-purity, research-grade peptides, allowing laboratories, researchers, and professional buyers across the country to receive orders within two to four days without relying on overseas shipments. The development addresses a longstanding challenge for the local research community, which has historically faced customs delays, import uncertainty, and inconsistent documentation when sourcing peptides from abroad.

The new domestic stock includes compounds spanning metabolic research, tissue-repair applications, copper peptides, and mitochondrial research materials. Most batches arrive with Certificates of Analysis from third-party testing, and the company maintains continuous cold storage at 2 to 8 degrees Celsius to preserve product integrity from arrival through delivery.

By holding inventory within national borders, Peptides Costa Rica removes the weeks-long waits and documentation gaps that have accompanied international suppliers. The company serves only Costa Rica, a focus that has allowed it to build logistics and storage infrastructure around the specific needs of researchers working in the region.

"Researchers in this country have spent years dealing with shipments that stall at customs or arrive without proper verification," said Joey Webster, founder of Peptides Costa Rica. "Building a local inventory with third-party testing and proper cold storage means laboratories can plan their work with confidence rather than waiting weeks and hoping a package clears."

The inventory covers a broad catalog of research compounds, including Adamax, AICAR, BPC-157, CJC with DAC, Epithalon, HGH, Ipamorelin, Mots-C, PT-141, Semax, and Tesamorelin, among others. Products are organized into categories based on their research applications, which include energy, healing, muscle research, cardiovascular studies, cognitive function, and metabolic investigation, allowing buyers to locate relevant compounds efficiently.

Alongside its product range, the company operates an information center where researchers can review background material on peptide compounds and their documented research uses. All products are designated for scientific and laboratory research purposes only and are not intended for human use or consumption.

"The goal was to make verified materials dependable and accessible within the country," Webster added. "Transparent pricing, Certificates of Analysis on most batches, and delivery measured in days rather than weeks give the research community here something it has not reliably had before."

The availability of premium peptides in Costa Rica through a local supplier reflects a broader shift toward regional sourcing in the research materials sector, where verification and supply-chain reliability have become increasingly central concerns. Peptides Costa Rica has been featured in The Costa Rica News and Tico Times for its work in the field.

Peptides Costa Rica is a biotechnology company based in Jacó that specializes in the distribution of research-grade peptide products within Costa Rica. The company emphasizes verified quality, transparent pricing, and local reliability, maintaining cold-chain storage and third-party testing documentation across its inventory. Its catalog spans compounds used in metabolic, tissue-repair, anti-aging, cardiovascular, and cognitive research, and the company provides an information center as an educational resource for the research community it serves.

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For more information about Peptides Costa Rica, contact the company here:

Peptides Costa Rica

Joey Webster

+506 6060-4775

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Peptides Costa Rica

Jacó, Puntarenas 61101

CONTACT: Joey Webster