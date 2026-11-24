MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A team won a decisive match without playing it, on the strength of a letter that the opposing club says it never sent. The Uruguayan Football Association (AUF), chaired by Ignacio Alonso, accepted the letter as valid and did not answer the complaints. Deportivo Colonia, the club that lost out, has taken the matter to court.

WHAT WAS AT STAKE

The Primera Divisional C is the third tier of Uruguayan football. This season, second place in the tournament earned a spot in a play-off final for promotion to the professional Second Division. Before the last round, Deportivo Colonia had already finished its matches with 34 points. Its only rival for that spot, Sportivo Bella Italia, had 32 and one match left, against Deportivo Italiano, scheduled for 25 November. If Bella Italia won, it took the spot. If it drew or lost, the final went to Deportivo Colonia.

THE MATCH THAT WAS NEVER PLAYED

On 18 November, a week before the match, the AUF announced that Deportivo Italiano would not turn up and awarded Bella Italia a 3-0 win without a single minute being played. It relied on a letter of withdrawal attributed to Deportivo Italiano. With those three points, Bella Italia reached 35 and pushed Deportivo Colonia out of the final, scheduled for 6 December.

THE CLUB THAT WANTED TO PLAY

That same day, Deportivo Italiano's board and players published an official statement. They said they did not send the letter, never decided to stop playing, and want to defend their colours on the pitch. According to public reports, the letter was signed by a person who presented herself to the AUF as the club's new president, following an election that the club's board does not recognise.

A DOCUMENT THAT DOES NOT PROVE AN ELECTION

According to the lawsuit filed by Deportivo Colonia, the only support for that new presidency is a notarial record of a meeting of 17 people at the barbecue area of a building. It was requested by the adviser of one of the candidate lists, not by the club. The document does not say who called the election, does not identify the voters or show that they were members, and does not record how many votes were cast. The rules of the AUF itself, of CONMEBOL and of FIFA forbid recognising officials elected without democratic guarantees.

COMPLAINTS WITH NO ANSWER

On 20 November, Deportivo Colonia filed complaints with four AUF bodies, including the Presidency of Ignacio Alonso. It asked for something simple: to see the letter and to suspend the decision until it was clear who had signed it. It received no answer, while the AUF kept organising matches and the final already had a date and a stadium. That is why the club today filed an amparo action, an urgent constitutional remedy, before the Uruguayan courts.

A SYSTEM OPEN TO SUSPICION

In the last round of the tournament, four matches were not played. When a team fails to turn up, the AUF gives its opponent three points and three goals. The absent club pays a fine of 60 Unidades Reajustables, about 2,800 US dollars, with no sporting consequence other than losing that match.

In a tournament that can be decided on goal difference, this system lets the standings change without a ball being kicked. And, by its very design, it is open to suspicion: nothing prevents a club with nothing left to play for from handing points and goals, as a favour or for money, to another that needs them. Deportivo Colonia does not attribute such conduct to any particular club, but it calls on the AUF to review a system that leaves that door open.

"We are not asking for points. We are asking for promotion to be decided on the pitch, and for a club to be withdrawn from a match only by those who truly represent it," Deportivo Colonia said.

The club will bring the case to the attention of CONMEBOL and FIFA, whose statutes require member associations to ensure that their clubs elect their officials democratically and independently.

For more information:

Press Office LaPresse - ...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



