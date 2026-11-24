MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, PA, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHILADELPHIA, PA - November 24, 2026 -

Pro Floors Philly, a flooring contractor serving the Delaware Valley, is sharing transparent, real-world pricing data for hardwood floor refinishing as demand for home restoration continues to climb across the region. Recent projects completed by the company have ranged from six to thirteen dollars per square foot, with pricing determined by square footage, floor condition, needed repairs, the presence of stairs, and finish selection.

The company reports that homeowners across the city are increasingly choosing to restore existing hardwood rather than relocate or replace flooring entirely. This shift reflects broader national trends, as property owners invest in improvements that enhance both aesthetics and long-term value. Refinished hardwood floors often increase a property's market value while preserving the original character found in many local homes.







According to the company, the wide pricing range reflects the diversity of housing stock in the area. Philadelphia's classic row homes, pre-war houses, and tighter urban layouts each present distinct considerations that influence the floor refinishing cost in Philadelphia. Older residences frequently contain original hardwood that benefits from professional sanding, staining, sealing, polishing, and detailing. Each project begins with an on-site assessment and concludes with a thorough cleanup and inspection.

"Pricing for hardwood refinishing is rarely one-size-fits-all, and homeowners deserve to understand what actually shapes the final number," said Michael Guenther of Pro Floors Philly. "Square footage is only the starting point. Floor condition, the extent of repairs, stairs, and the type of finish all play a role. Being upfront about those factors helps families plan realistically for the work ahead."

The company emphasizes dust-containment sanding using HEPA systems, along with fast-curing, low-odor water-based finishes. These methods are intended to reduce disruption for households that remain in their homes during the refinishing process. Compared with full floor replacement, refinishing is generally less time-consuming and allows families to maintain their daily routines while work is underway.

"The appeal of refinishing comes down to preserving what makes these older homes special while keeping the process clean and predictable," Guenther added. "Dust containment and water-based finishes allow people to stay in their homes with far less interruption, and the original character of the flooring remains intact."

Pro Floors Philly notes that the increased interest in refinishing aligns with the current real estate climate, in which many owners are improving existing properties rather than moving. The Greater Philadelphia region, with its abundance of older homes featuring original hardwood, is well suited to professional restoration techniques.

Pro Floors Philly in Philadelphia is a licensed and insured flooring contractor based in the Delaware Valley. In addition to floor refinishing, the company provides floor installation and repair services across a range of materials, including hardwood, luxury vinyl plank, laminate, carpet, and resilient vinyl. Services are tailored to each property, with an emphasis on craftsmanship and attention to detail. The company serves the Greater Philadelphia area and offers free, same-day estimates.

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For more information about Pro Floors Philly, contact the company here:

Pro Floors Philly

Michael Guenther

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Pro Floors Philly

100 S Juniper St Floor 3

Philadelphia, PA 19107

CONTACT: Michael Guenther