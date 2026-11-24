MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BENGALURU, KA, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BENGALURU, KA - November 24, 2026 -

ANSR launched 500Leaders on November 24, 2026, a dedicated leadership platform designed to identify, develop and connect senior executives with leadership opportunities across India's Global Capability Center (GCC) ecosystem. The platform is organized around three areas, described as opportunities, learning and community, and is intended to give senior leaders access to curated leadership roles, development programs and a peer network focused on GCC leadership.

As Global Capability Centers increasingly take on enterprise-wide transformation, innovation and AI adoption work, demand has grown for leaders able to operate at enterprise scale. The 500Leaders platform is intended to help build the leadership capabilities, networks and opportunities the next phase of GCC growth is expected to require.

500Leaders extends ANSR's existing Talent500 platform, which has focused on helping enterprises build GCC teams, into leadership development and community building for senior executives. The extension reflects a broader shift of GCCs from operational hubs toward strategic centers of innovation, product development, AI transformation and enterprise leadership.

"India's GCC story has reached a defining moment," said Vikram Ahuja, Co-Founder, ANSR. "Today's GCCs are no longer support organizations. They are driving enterprise strategy, innovation, and transformation on a global scale. As their role expands, so does the need for a new generation of leaders who can operate at enterprise scale, influence global business outcomes, and navigate increasing complexity. With 500Leaders, we are creating a platform that helps exceptional leaders discover opportunities, accelerate their growth, build meaningful connections, and expand their influence far beyond functional boundaries. The future of enterprise transformation is increasingly being written by GCC leaders, and we want to help build that next generation of leadership."

The launch builds on ANSR's earlier leadership-development work in the GCC sector. Earlier in 2026, ANSR partnered with the Indian School of Business to launch LATITUDe, an executive education program the company describes as one of the industry's first built specifically for GCC leaders. Programs such as LATITUDe and 500Leaders are intended to form a broader ecosystem supporting leadership growth, covering executive learning, capability building, community, mentorship, networking and career advancement.

Over the past year, ANSR has helped place more than 2,500 leaders across the GCC ecosystem through its leadership-hiring and talent-strategy work. Through 500Leaders, members can access curated leadership opportunities across GCCs, leadership development programs, an invitation-only peer community called the ANSR Leadership Forum, mentorship and networking opportunities with industry leaders, and discussions focused on the future of GCC leadership.

More details on the launch are available here.

About ANSR

ANSR is the definitive global leader in establishing and operating Global Capability Centers. Across key innovation hubs in India, Eastern Europe and Southeast Asia, ANSR has established over 225 GCCs for a diverse portfolio of global enterprises, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies, leading mid-market organizations and private equity-backed firms. ANSR combines unparalleled strategic insight, proven execution capabilities and proprietary technology solutions to help enterprises build and scale high-performing global teams. As a pioneer of the GCC as a Service (GaaS) model and creator of the revolutionary 1Wrk platform, ANSR continues to redefine how enterprises achieve operational excellence and accelerate their digital transformation journeys. With over a decade of experience and a team of seasoned GCC experts, ANSR delivers predictable outcomes that enable enterprises to build competitive advantage through their Global Capability Centers. To learn more, visit ansr.com.

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For more information about ANSR Global Corporation Private Limited, contact the company here:

ANSR Global

Clint Thomas

+919739097351

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Ground and 3rd Floor, L1, Banyan Block, Manyata Embassy Business Park SEZ, Nagawara Outer Ring Road, Bengaluru 560 045

CONTACT: Clint Thomas