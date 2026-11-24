MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BENGALURU, KA, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BENGALURU, KA - November 24, 2026 -

Talent500 has published a new guide examining seven agentic AI frameworks that developers are using to build AI systems capable of planning tasks, using software tools and completing multi-step workflows. The guide is intended to help software engineers understand how these frameworks differ and which skills are required to build AI agents that can operate beyond the prototype stage.

The publication reflects a broader shift in artificial intelligence development, as organizations move from chatbots that answer individual questions toward agents that work toward defined goals. Such systems typically combine large language models with external tools, memory, workflow orchestration and safeguards that assess results and control actions.

The publication reflects a broader shift in artificial intelligence development, as organizations move from chatbots that answer individual questions toward agents that work toward defined goals. Such systems typically combine large language models with external tools, memory, workflow orchestration and safeguards that assess results and control actions. For more insights into these developments, explore Talent500's ongoing AI coverage at , which also features the new guide.

It covers LangChain, LangGraph, CrewAI, Microsoft Agent Framework, AutoGen and its related project AG2, Smolagents from Hugging Face, and AutoGPT, describing each in terms of its design approach and the applications it commonly supports. According to the guide, LangChain provides components for connecting language models to documents, APIs and business systems, and is frequently used for retrieval-augmented generation applications and knowledge assistants. LangGraph organizes workflows as graphs in which steps can branch, loop, retry or pause for human approval, an approach suited to long-running processes such as insurance claims handling.

CrewAI takes a role-based approach in which multiple agents are assigned defined responsibilities, such as researcher, analyst, writer and reviewer, and coordinate toward a shared objective. Microsoft Agent Framework is aimed at organizations developing agents and multi-agent workflows within Microsoft and Azure environments, including compliance and business process applications.

The guide also outlines AutoGen and AG2, which focus on conversations between agents that divide problems into smaller tasks and review intermediate results. It notes that AG2 is developed independently within the broader AutoGen ecosystem and recommends that developers evaluate the documentation for each project separately.

Smolagents, a lightweight framework from Hugging Face, is presented as a starting point for developers learning how agents interact with tools. AutoGPT, which helped popularize goal-driven autonomous agents, is described as a framework for experimentation, with the guide advising that reliability, permissions, monitoring and the level of autonomy be evaluated carefully before any production use. This guide is designed to give engineers a practical view of how these tools differ, so they can match a framework to the problem they are solving rather than to its popularity.

Alongside the framework overviews, the guide sets out considerations for teams before selecting a tool. These include whether an application requires one agent or several, whether workflows need persistent state, which systems must be connected, how outputs will be evaluated, which actions require human approval and what security controls are necessary.

The guide also cautions that a more complex framework does not automatically produce a better application. The guide further addresses the skills involved in agent development beyond familiarity with any single framework. It identifies Python, API integration, an understanding of language model capabilities and limitations, retrieval-augmented generation and vector databases, workflow orchestration, evaluation, security, and deployment and monitoring as core areas, and outlines a learning path that progresses from Python fundamentals to production deployment. Explore the frameworks in greater detail, along with key selection factors and required skills, in Talent500's guide to Agentic AI Frameworks.

About Talent500

Talent500 is a career platform that connects technology and non-technology professionals with opportunities at Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in India. GCCs are offshore hubs established by multinational companies to manage core business functions such as engineering, analytics and product development. Unlike outsourced service providers, these centres are owned and operated by the parent company and work as an extension of its global teams. Talent500 is part of ANSR, a firm that helps global enterprises and fast-growing startups set up and scale GCCs in India. Together, the two businesses support both sides of the process, with ANSR assisting companies in establishing their centres and Talent500 helping those centres find the professionals needed to run them. For more information, visit talent500.com.

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CONTACT: Clint Thomas