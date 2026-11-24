Paris, 24 November 2026 – JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announces that its subsidiary JCDecaux Dicon has been honoured with the“Spirit of Excellence Award” by Dubai Airports, recognising the company's contribution to Dubai's aviation ecosystem and its continued commitment to excellence, innovation and partnership.

The award was presented during Spirit of Excellence, an event hosted by Dubai Airports at Atlantis The Royal in Dubai, on 29 October 2026, to recognise the airline, commercial and operational partners whose collective efforts contribute to Dubai International's (DXB) global connectivity and seamless guest experience. The event highlighted all partners' shared contribution to DXB's success.

For JCDecaux Dicon, the recognition reflects the strength of its long-standing relationship with Dubai Airports and the contribution to the airport's commercial environment. In an evolving operating context, the partnership has been built on a shared commitment to maintaining high standards of services, responding with agility, and continuing to invest in iconic assets in Arrivals that create meaningful, high-quality advertising experiences for travellers, brands, and the airport environment.

The“Spirit of Excellence Award” resonates strongly with JCDecaux's values and represents a source of pride for its teams in Dubai. It highlights how strong partnerships are built not only on performance and innovation, but also on trust, solidarity and a shared ability to respond positively to challenging circumstances.

Paul Griffiths, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Airports, said:“Dubai Airports is proud to recognise JCDecaux Dicon with the Spirit of Excellence Award. Strong partnerships are fundamental to how we operate and JCDecaux has consistently demonstrated commitment, agility and a strong focus on quality. This award reflects the value of our long-standing collaboration and the dedication of the JCDecaux team to delivering an outstanding experience for our guests.”

Jean-Charles Decaux, Chairman of the Executive Board and Co-Chief Executive Officer of JCDecaux, said:“We are honoured to receive the Spirit of Excellence Award from Dubai Airports. This recognition is a tribute to the strength of our long-standing partnership and to the commitment of our teams in Dubai. Airports are among the most powerful and demanding environments for communication. They bring together people, brands and cultures from around the world, while requiring the highest standards of quality, consistency and innovation. Our partnership with Dubai Airports reflects our shared ambition to deliver impactful, high-quality experiences to travellers and to contribute positively to the airport journey. This award reinforces our commitment to supporting Dubai Airport's future success and to building partnerships founded on collaboration, mutual respect and shared ambition.”

About Dubai Airports

Dubai Airports is the operator of Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC). As the world's number one airport for international passenger traffic and second globally for total passenger traffic, DXB is a premier global aviation hub and a key driver of Dubai's economy. DXB achieved its busiest day, month, quarter and year on record in 2025, ending the year with a record 95.2 million guests. The airport currently serves over 235 airports across 100+ countries through more than 57 international airlines. For more information about Dubai Airports, please visit

Key Figures for JCDecaux



2025 revenue: €3,967.1m – H1 2026 revenue: €1,953.9m

N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

A daily audience of 850 million people in 78 countries

1,105,906 advertising panels worldwide

Present in 3,895 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

11,894 employees

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes

JCDecaux's Group carbon reduction trajectory has been approved by the SBTi and the company has joined the Euronext Paris CAC® SBT 1.5° index

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the CDP (A-List), MSCI (AAA), Sustainalytics (11.1), and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis

Member of the UN Global Compact since 2015 and of the RE100 since 2019

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (636,625 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 154 airports and 257 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (374,718 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (94,562 advertising panels worldwide)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (740,067 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (168,815 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (103,865 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (31,364 advertising panels) N°2 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (20,852 advertising panels)



For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com.

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Communications Department : Clémentine Prat

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 10 – ...

Investor Relations : Rémi Grisard

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