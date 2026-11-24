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Detour Travel's Experience Guarantee included: 75% money back if fans can't make it; ANY reason: great for gifting tickets Black Friday, CyberMonday or Any Day

- Tim Flint, Founder, OnlyBasketballTickets.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- OnlyBasketballTickets, a premier online site for NBA Basketball tickets and player analytics, announced a partnership today with Detour Travel Protection, Inc., a seasoned provider of travel insurance. OnlyBasketballTickets will now include Detour's 'Experience Guarantee' with every ticket purchased from their site. The Experience Guarantee from Detour will allow Fans who purchase tickets from OnlyBasketballTickets, to cancel their basketball game tickets for any reason, 72 hours before tip-off, to receive 75% of their money back. This partnership between the two companies eliminates the need for explanations and puts fans first.

"I was frustrated with seeing players go out injured or out on rest, several days or weeks before a game, but then I was still stuck with the tickets I bought just to watch a specific star player perform in my city,” said Tim Flint, Founder of OnlyBasketballTickets. "This partnership allows the added flexibility that fans have been needing for a long time."

Fans buy tickets or receive tickets as gifts, weeks or even months ahead of games, and plan to see their favorites on the court or just have a great night out, enjoying a basketball game. But when players are suddenly injured or ruled out to rest before game day, many fans start thinking about canceling, but through most platform purchases, they don't have that option. Fans are often gifted tickets for games that fall on a day they can't use them, or just as often, life gets in the way and a babysitter cancels, work gets hectic, or travel plans change. And in these instances, tickets, along with the money spent on them, are wasted and unused.

Traditional ticket insurance pays only if the reason for canceling is on an insurance provider's covered list. And even when fans need to cancel for a listed reason covered by insurance, they are asked to go steps further, and prove in detail that they are experiencing one of the covered reasons to cancel their tickets. The system is not fan-friendly and the Guarantee offered through this new partnership, puts customers top of mind.

The alternative to cancelling is often reselling tickets individually, and personally listing and managing their ticket resale. Hoping a buyer appears in time can be cumbersome and anxiety-inducing, and even if your tickets are resold, you risk taking a large loss with a discounted ticket resale, or having no sale at all. This uncertainty becomes an even greater frustration for international fans, many of whom travel to the U.S. for games that they plan entire trips around.

"With Experience Guarantee, there is no list. If you cannot make your event, you get 75% of your money back, and you do not have to explain any situation,” said Todd A. Hancock, Co-Founder and CEO of Detour Travel Protection, Inc.“That is what we set out to build at Detour - protection that works the way people actually live,” Hancock added.

“International fans are concerned about issues coming up that can make them miss games, like a sudden illness, or any number of reasons that can negatively impact their game-related travel trip,” Flint said. "We are excited to provide this more comprehensive solution to cover our customers' basketball tickets, whether they purchased their tickets themselves or someone purchased tickets for them as a gift, in the U.S. or globally. This is the basketball ticket coverage the industry needs."

As long as Fans purchase their NBA game tickets from OnlyBasketballTickets, and they cancel 72 hours or more before game time, the Detour Travel Protection 'Experience Guarantee' will cover any change in customers' plans, and they can cancel their tickets for a 75% refund on the cost of their tickets.

Fans can learn more, and shop upcoming games for themselves, or purchase tickets as gifts on Black Friday, Cyber Monday or everyday, at: OnlyBasketballTickets.

About OnlyBasketballTickets

OnlyBasketballTickets, sells basketball tickets only, with cancel-for-any-reason protection included in every purchase. Learn more at OnlyBasketballTickets.

About Detour Travel Protection, Inc.

Detour Travel Protection is a U.S. travel insurance provider that specializes in coverage for travelers and sports lovers. Learn more at Detourinsurance

Media Contact: Tim Flint, Founder, OnlyBasketballTickets -...

Also available for comment: Todd A. Hancock, Co-Founder and CEO, Detour Travel Protection, Inc. -...

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OnlyBasketballTickets Partners With Detour Travel Protection to Let Fans Cancel for Any Reason, & 75% Money Back News Provided By Bravo Story November 24, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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