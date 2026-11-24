Savant Labs Brings Token-Efficient Finance Workflows to Gemini

The Savant AI Control Layer combines AI judgment with deterministic execution to reduce unnecessary model calls across close, tax and reporting

- Chitrang ShahSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Savant Labs today announced its Gemini integration, extending access to Savvy, its AI copilot for finance. The integration helps finance teams develop governed workflow agents that use AI for interpretation and judgment while executing approved, repeatable processing deterministically, meaning every run follows the same defined steps.As organizations expand AI into recurring finance operations, the business case depends on the cost of completed work. Each call to an AI model consumes tokens, the units of text a model processes, and those units carry a direct cost. Repeated model calls, data processing, validation and human review all contribute to the economics of preparing workpapers for close, tax and reporting.Savant addresses these requirements through workflows that distinguish between tasks that require AI and processes that can follow explicit business rules."Finance teams need a return that grows beyond the initial AI experiment," said Chitrang Shah, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Savant Labs. "Once a team has defined and approved a process, that investment should carry forward. Savant preserves the logic in a workflow agent, executes repeatable steps without unnecessary model calls, and keeps human review focused on the decisions that need it."Applying AI Where It Adds ValueA monthly tax workpaper may combine extracts from an enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, standardize fields, apply entity-specific rules, calculate totals and identify transactions requiring judgment.Savant executes defined transformations and calculations through deterministic processing, while configured AI steps handle tasks such as interpreting ambiguous descriptions and proposing classifications, with human approval at designated review points.This approach reduces unnecessary model consumption while preserving the business logic and controls required for recurring finance processes.Economic AI Supported by Finance ControlsThe Savant AI Control Layer connects token efficiency with deterministic execution and orchestration, human oversight, and governed access to data and actions.Workflow documentation, audit trails and data lineage preserve the record of how work was performed. Shared business logic supports knowledge reuse and collaboration. Customers operate their selected AI providers and models under a consistent control framework.Teams can build and maintain workflow agents in an Excel-familiar environment, without depending on engineering for every change.Savvy runs natively in Savant and was already accessible through ChatGPT and Claude. The Gemini integration expands access to governed finance automation while reinforcing Savant's approach to efficient, governed AI consumption.About Savant LabsSavant Labs provides the AI Control Layer for Finance. Built for finance teams, Savant connects data, business systems and customer-selected AI models to governed workflows for tax, reconciliation, close and reporting. Teams build and run workflow agents with repeatable execution, human approvals, automatically generated documentation and audit trails. More information is available at

Matthew Mesher

Savant Labs

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Savvy Brings Token-Efficient Finance Workflows to Gemini

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Savant Labs Brings Token-Efficient Finance Workflows to Gemini News Provided By Savant Labs November 24, 2026, 16:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Consumer Goods, Energy Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, IT Industry



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