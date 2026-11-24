Santa brings smiles to families attending the event on December 5th.

Annual holiday event offers free Santa photos, family activities, and donation drive supporting People In Need of Delaware County

- Swati Goyal Agarwal, Branch Manager for The Union Bank CompanyDELAWARE, OH, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Families are invited to celebrate the holiday season with The Union Bank Company at its annual holiday event on Saturday, December 5, from 10 a.m. to noon. The free community event will feature professional photos with Santa Claus and his reindeer, holiday refreshments, and activities for children of all ages.The event will take place at The Union Bank Co.'s location at 30 Coal Bend in Delaware, Ohio. Families can enjoy hot chocolate, cookies and candy canes, along with holiday music provided by Sunny 95, and a“letters to Santa” station.The celebration will also support local families through a donation drive benefiting People In Need of Delaware County (PIN). Beginning November 1, this bank location began accepting donations of nonperishable food items and new kid-sized hats and gloves. Community members are encouraged to contribute to help meet local needs during the holiday season.“We look forward to welcoming families for a morning of holiday fun and giving our community an opportunity to come together,” said Swati Goyal Agarwal, branch manager for The Union Bank Company.“The donation drive for PIN is a meaningful way to help neighbors who may need extra support this time of year, and we hope the event brings a little holiday cheer to everyone who joins us.”Admission is free, and no registration is required. Families are welcome to stop by anytime between 10 a.m. and noon. Bank team members will be available to answer questions about future community events and available banking services.For more information, follow The Union Bank Company on Facebook, LinkedIn, or Instagram.***ABOUT THE UNION BANK COMPANY:Since 1904, The Union Bank Company has been here to provide full-service banking to the people and businesses throughout the communities we serve. Today, the bank has 15 full-service branch locations across Northwest and Central Ohio, including Bowling Green, Columbus Grove, Defiance, Delphos, Findlay, Gibsonburg, Kalida, Leipsic, Lewis Center, Lima, Marion, Ottawa, Paulding, and Pemberville. We have Interactive Teller Machines (ITMs) located at all of our branch locations with additional ITM only locations in Lima, Marion, McComb, Paulding, and Westerville. The Union Bank Company is headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio, and remains committed to providing the best banking service and products to all the communities we serve. Learn more at .###

Liz Scott

BPR International

+1 419-569-5557

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The Union Bank Company welcomes Santa to Lewis Center branch News Provided By BPR International November 24, 2026, 16:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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