MENAFN - EIN Presswire)– Steinberg Law Firm has added attorney Sydney E. Mayers to its personal injury practice, deepening the firm's ties to the Lowcountry legal community and expanding its representation of injured clients across the Charleston area.

Mayers, a Summerville native, joins the firm as an associate attorney. She will represent individuals in a range of personal injury matters, including car crashes, truck accidents, and other serious injury cases. Her arrival reflects the firm's continued focus on serving clients in the communities where they live and work.

“Every matter comes with physical, emotional, and financial consequences that require strong legal representation,” Mayers said.“I enjoy getting to help people, and this career provides a way to do that.”

Before joining Steinberg Law Firm, Mayers worked on both criminal defense and personal injury matters, experience that has informed her view of access to justice and the need for steady guidance when people face difficult circumstances. Early in her career, she served as a legal assistant with the Charleston County Public Defender's Office, an experience that reinforced her decision to attend law school and pursue courtroom advocacy.

Sydney Mayers earned her Bachelor of Science from the College of Charleston and her Juris Doctor from the Charleston School of Law. She is admitted to practice in South Carolina. Her involvement in the legal community began while she was still a law student. At the Charleston School of Law, she joined the Charleston County Bar Association Student Division and served as president of the student chapter, helping connect law students with local practitioners and bar activities.

Mayers remains active in professional organizations including the Charleston County Bar Association, the South Carolina Association for Justice, the South Carolina Women Lawyers Association, and the South Carolina Bar Young Lawyers Division Wellness Committee.

To learn more about the firm, visit .

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Steinberg Law Firm in North Charleston Welcomes Attorney Sydney E. Mayers to Personal Injury Practice News Provided By Law Firm Newswire November 24, 2026, 16:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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